El-Rufai Urges Full Adoption of Electronic Voting Ahead of 2027 Polls, Cites Kaduna Success

Naija247news reports that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has renewed calls for the implementation of electronic voting and real-time result transmission, insisting it is the surest path to restoring integrity, transparency, and public trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Naija247news gathered that el-Rufai made the remarks during an interactive session held Friday in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The outspoken former governor emphasized that Nigeria must embrace bold reforms in electoral administration to address widespread apathy and declining voter participation.

According to Naija247news, el-Rufai lamented the persistent fall in voter turnout since 2007, noting that less than 30% of registered voters participated in the 2023 general election—a sharp contrast to over 60% in 2003.

“Given our stormy history, 25 years of unbroken rule by elected governments indicates that our country is on a pathway to democratic stability,” el-Rufai stated. “However, declining turnout is an alarming sign of alienation, and if not reversed, could trigger unwelcome fragility.”

Naija247news understands that el-Rufai linked the low turnout to a lack of trust in the system, worsened by repeated court challenges of election outcomes since 1999, with the notable exception of the 2015 presidential election, which saw a peaceful transition of power.

El-Rufai, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, advocated for the nationwide adoption of electronic voting—citing Kaduna’s pioneering use of the technology during the 2018 and 2021 local government elections as a credible template for INEC.

“I believe there is adequate time today for INEC to acquire and deploy the hard and soft infrastructure needed to deliver this for the entire country,” he said, adding that electronic voting would be more cost-effective and less susceptible to manipulation than the current manual system.

Naija247news reports that el-Rufai outlined specific features necessary for effective electronic voting, including simultaneous voter verification, provision of a verifiable paper trail, system shutdown at closing time, immediate polling unit printouts, and real-time transmission of results.

He added that even in Kaduna, where the ruling party lost some LGAs, results were accepted without dispute, proving that technology can enhance democratic maturity when embraced with political will.

On governance, el-Rufai also reiterated calls for Nigeria to return to true federalism, arguing that centralization contradicts the country’s founding principles and stifles development.

Naija247news understands that he urged the federal government to implement the recommendations of the 2018 APC Committee on True Federalism, which he chaired, stressing the urgent need for devolution of powers, especially in policing and resource control.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.