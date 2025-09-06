Billionaire Femi Otedola Advises Daughter Temi: “Your Husband is Your Boss”

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has shared heartfelt advice with his daughter, Temi, at her wedding to singer Mr. Eazi. In an emotional speech, Otedola urged Temi to prioritize her marriage, telling her to “succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband”. He emphasized that Mr. Eazi is not only her husband but also her boss, joking that there’s no more “daddy” to call for advice

A Father’s Wisdom

Otedola’s speech highlighted the couple’s love and entrepreneurial spirit, describing their union as “made in heaven”. He praised Mr. Eazi’s entrepreneurial skills, predicting a bright future for the couple. The billionaire also commended his wife, Nana Otedola, for her sacrifices in raising their children while he focused on building his business empire. Otedola urged the newlyweds to handle disagreements privately, stressing the importance of keeping marital issues within their relationship ².

A Lavish Celebration

The wedding celebrations were a grand affair, spanning three countries: Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland. The final ceremony was held at Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, attended by notable guests, including Aliko Dangote and DJ Cuppy. Otedola presented a gift to the couple – his memoir, “Making It Big: Lessons From A Life In Business” – and wished them success in their future endeavors

Femi Otedola’s words of wisdom to his daughter and son-in-law serve as a reminder of the importance of commitment and communication in marriage. As Temi and Mr. Eazi embark on their new life together, they carry with them the love and support of their family and friends. With their shared entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to each other, the couple is poised for a bright and successful future together.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.