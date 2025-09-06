Belgium Urges Trump Administration to Halt Destruction of $10m Contraceptive Stockpile Bound for Africa

Belgium has appealed to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse its decision to destroy a massive stockpile of contraceptives originally purchased for humanitarian distribution in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Agence France Presse (AFP) on Friday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed that the contraceptive supplies—valued at approximately $10 million—were largely destined for women in sub-Saharan Africa, where access to family planning remains a critical challenge.

Prevot said Belgium had engaged Washington through diplomatic channels to prevent what he described as “waste with grave humanitarian consequences.”

“OK, you are changing your policy. We regret it, but please at least allow what has already been purchased to reach the appropriate recipients,” the Belgian minister told AFP.

The contraceptives, which include implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs), were acquired by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under former President Joe Biden. The Trump administration, however, confirmed last month that it intends to destroy the supplies as part of its rollback of U.S. foreign aid programmes.

Supplies at Risk of Poor Storage, Legal Dispute

Belgian officials revealed that part of the contraceptive stockpile has already been moved to Geel, Antwerp Province, and stored in inadequate conditions. While unconfirmed reports suggested the materials had been sent to France for incineration, both Belgian and Flemish authorities denied this claim.

Flanders, Belgium’s self-governing Dutch-speaking region, told Reuters that any incineration would require a formal derogation from its strict ban on destroying medical waste. “To date, we have not received any such request,” a Flemish government spokesperson clarified.

Humanitarian Concerns Over Aid Cuts

The contraceptive row comes amid a broader overhaul of U.S. foreign aid under Trump. Since taking office, the administration has dismantled USAID operations, blocked billions in approved humanitarian funding, and imposed sweeping restrictions on health programmes abroad.

Aid agencies and United Nations officials warn that the policy shift risks creating severe shortages in supplies used to fight hunger, prevent disease outbreaks, and curb unplanned pregnancies in vulnerable regions.

Earlier this week, a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from letting $4.9 billion in aid fundsexpire without being spent.

Meanwhile, Belgium says it will continue pressing the U.S. to allow the already-purchased contraceptives to reach African women who urgently need them.

