Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Belgium Urges Trump Administration to Halt Destruction of $10m Contraceptive Stockpile Bound for Africa

By: Naija247news

Date:

Belgium has appealed to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse its decision to destroy a massive stockpile of contraceptives originally purchased for humanitarian distribution in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Agence France Presse (AFP) on Friday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed that the contraceptive supplies—valued at approximately $10 million—were largely destined for women in sub-Saharan Africa, where access to family planning remains a critical challenge.

Prevot said Belgium had engaged Washington through diplomatic channels to prevent what he described as “waste with grave humanitarian consequences.”

“OK, you are changing your policy. We regret it, but please at least allow what has already been purchased to reach the appropriate recipients,” the Belgian minister told AFP.

The contraceptives, which include implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs), were acquired by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under former President Joe Biden. The Trump administration, however, confirmed last month that it intends to destroy the supplies as part of its rollback of U.S. foreign aid programmes.

Supplies at Risk of Poor Storage, Legal Dispute

Belgian officials revealed that part of the contraceptive stockpile has already been moved to Geel, Antwerp Province, and stored in inadequate conditions. While unconfirmed reports suggested the materials had been sent to France for incineration, both Belgian and Flemish authorities denied this claim.

Flanders, Belgium’s self-governing Dutch-speaking region, told Reuters that any incineration would require a formal derogation from its strict ban on destroying medical waste. “To date, we have not received any such request,” a Flemish government spokesperson clarified.

Humanitarian Concerns Over Aid Cuts

The contraceptive row comes amid a broader overhaul of U.S. foreign aid under Trump. Since taking office, the administration has dismantled USAID operations, blocked billions in approved humanitarian funding, and imposed sweeping restrictions on health programmes abroad.

Aid agencies and United Nations officials warn that the policy shift risks creating severe shortages in supplies used to fight hunger, prevent disease outbreaks, and curb unplanned pregnancies in vulnerable regions.

Earlier this week, a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from letting $4.9 billion in aid fundsexpire without being spent.

Meanwhile, Belgium says it will continue pressing the U.S. to allow the already-purchased contraceptives to reach African women who urgently need them.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Northern Politicians Accused of Pushing Personal Agendas
Next article
US Judge Blocks Trump from Slashing $4bn in Foreign Aid, Upholds Congress’s Spending Power
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tesla Proposes Pay Package That Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Tesla’s board has unveiled a proposed compensation package for...

Governor Adeleke’s Surprising Appointment: A Puff-Puff Vendor Turned Government House Chef

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, September 2025/Naija 247news In a heartwarming display of empowerment,...

Belgium to Recognise Palestine at UNGA, Imposes 12 Sanctions on Israel

Naija247news Naija247news -
Brussels, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — Belgium will formally...

US Judge Blocks Trump from Slashing $4bn in Foreign Aid, Upholds Congress’s Spending Power

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — A United States...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tesla Proposes Pay Package That Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

AI & Future Tech 0
Tesla’s board has unveiled a proposed compensation package for...

Governor Adeleke’s Surprising Appointment: A Puff-Puff Vendor Turned Government House Chef

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
6, September 2025/Naija 247news In a heartwarming display of empowerment,...

Belgium to Recognise Palestine at UNGA, Imposes 12 Sanctions on Israel

Geopolitics 0
Brussels, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — Belgium will formally...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria