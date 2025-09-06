Menu
Belgium to Recognise Palestine at UNGA, Imposes 12 Sanctions on Israel

Brussels, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — Belgium will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month, while also imposing a series of sanctions on Israel, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced on social media platform X on Tuesday.

“Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions will be imposed against the Israeli government,” Prevot, who is also Belgium’s deputy prime minister, said.

Details of the Sanctions

Prevot revealed that Israel would face 12 sanctions, including a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies. The decision, he said, was prompted by the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, particularly Gaza, and Israel’s continued expansion of illegal settlements, including the relaunch of the E1 settlement project in East Jerusalem.

“We’ve seen the horrible situation on the ground, with people starving, and it’s totally unacceptable. Cutting off all humanitarian aid is a war crime,” Prevot told Al Jazeera.

Conditional Recognition

Belgium’s recognition will only be formalised once all captives have been released from Gaza and Hamas no longer plays any role in managing Palestine, Prevot explained. He acknowledged the political sensitivities within Belgium’s coalition government, which consists of five parties with varying positions on the issue.

Experts, however, caution that Belgium’s conditional recognition may weaken the impact. Muhammad Shehada, visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said:

“In its current formulation, Belgium’s decision risks giving Netanyahu’s government an incentive to reject ceasefire and prisoner swap negotiations.”

International Reactions

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Belgium’s announcement and urged other nations to follow suit, calling the move “in line with international law and UN resolutions.”

Israel has not issued an official response. However, opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman described Belgium’s move as a consequence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political failures, claiming it reflects a Palestinian state being established “before our eyes.”

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has previously argued that recognition should come with strict conditions, while other European nations, including France, plan to follow similar steps during the UNGA on September 22, with co-hosts Saudi Arabia and other countries considering conditional recognition.

Momentum Across Europe

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Hashem Ahelbarra, recognition is gaining traction in Europe:

“Each European country that recognises Palestine acknowledges sovereignty over pre-1967 borders, including the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, and supports establishing full diplomatic relations with the Palestinian state.”

Countries including Australia, Canada, and the UK have indicated they will recognise Palestine this month, though often with conditions. The international debate continues over Hamas’s role post-conflict, a prerequisite for full recognition according to most European governments.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Belgium’s decision comes amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has reportedly killed over 63,500 people and injured more than 160,000. UN monitors recently declared famine in northern Gaza, projecting it will spread further by the end of September.

Belgian prosecutors have also referred a war crimes complaint against two Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged atrocities in Gaza.

Prevot’s announcement signals growing European pressure on Israel and marks a significant milestone in the international push for Palestinian state recognition.

