Geopolitics

“Beijing forces removal of Putin–Xi hot mic video on organ transplants, longevity claims”

Lagos, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Reuters news agency has withdrawn a widely circulated video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a candid conversation about organ transplants and the prospect of humans living to 150 years. The move followed a formal demand from China Central Television (CCTV), which revoked legal permission for the material and accused Reuters of misrepresenting the exchange.

The video, recorded during a state event in Beijing and licensed to Reuters by CCTV, captured Putin and Xi walking together alongside North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

As microphones picked up their conversation, Putin’s interpreter translated remarks about advances in biotechnology and organ transplants:

“Biotechnology is continuously developing. Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality,” Putin’s interpreter said in Chinese.

Xi Jinping responded:

“Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old.”

The exchange, striking for its candor, was distributed in a Reuters-produced four-minute clip sent to over 1,000 global media outlets. The video quickly spread across television networks and social media platforms worldwide.

CCTV’s Legal Intervention

On Friday, CCTV’s legal department issued a formal notice demanding removal of the footage. In its letter, CCTV accused Reuters of breaching the terms of their licensing agreement and objected to the “editorial treatment” of the material, alleging it resulted in “a clear misrepresentation of the facts and statements contained within the licensed feed.”

Reuters complied, issuing a “kill order” to its global clients and removing the video from its website.

Reuters Stands By Its Reporting

Despite pulling the footage, Reuters strongly defended its editorial integrity.

“We have carefully reviewed the published footage, and we have found no reason to believe Reuters’ longstanding commitment to accurate, unbiased journalism has been compromised,” the agency said in a statement.

Reuters insisted it acted solely because legal permission to use the footage had been withdrawn, not because of editorial error.

Wider Implications

The incident underscores the delicate balance between Western media outlets and Chinese state broadcasters, especially in cases where off-script remarks by senior leaders become global talking points.

The exchange about organ transplants and extreme longevity — involving three of the world’s most powerful leaders — highlights not only the reach of open microphones but also the sensitivity of information control in Beijing.

