Barcelona’s Rashford Regret: English Forward’s Loan Spell Hits the Rocks

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

Marcus Rashford’s move to Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United has gotten off to a rocky start, with the Catalan club reportedly considering sending him back to Old Trafford after just two months.

Rashford’s Barcelona Blues

Rashford’s struggles to settle in Spain have raised concerns about his suitability for the team. Despite being given opportunities to play, he hasn’t impressed Barcelona’s hierarchy, leading to speculation about his future at the club. The England forward was substituted at halftime in one of Barcelona’s early LaLiga games this season, further fueling doubts about his fit.

A Tumultuous Past

Rashford’s move to Barcelona came after a tumultuous period at Manchester United, where he was barred from training alongside other teammates, including Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho. Despite this, Rashford has played in Barcelona’s first three LaLiga games this campaign, but his performances haven’t convinced the club’s coaches.

The potential return of Marcus Rashford to Manchester United would mark a dramatic turn of events for the English forward, who was expected to revive his career at Barcelona. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Rashford can turn things around and secure his place in Barcelona’s lineup .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

