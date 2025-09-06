Menu
Politics & Governance

APC Slams Obi Over Criticism of Tinubu’s Vacation

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at Labour Party’s Peter Obi over his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s recent vacation to Europe. The APC argues that governance doesn’t grind to a halt just because the president takes a break.

The Criticism

Peter Obi had expressed concerns that Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips give the impression of a leader uncomfortable in his own country, especially when Nigeria faces numerous challenges. Obi emphasized that “no holiday is more important than Nigerian lives.”

APC’s Response

The APC dismissed Obi’s criticism, stating that Tinubu remains fully briefed and in active communication with his security and intelligence teams, even while on vacation. APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo said Obi’s comments were opportunistic and lacked relevance or decorum. “Governance does not grind to a halt simply because a leader takes time to rest,” Oladejo said.

Tinubu’s Vacation Details

President Tinubu’s 10-day vacation is part of his 2025 annual leave, during which he’ll split his time between France and the United Kingdom. This isn’t Tinubu’s first extended trip abroad as president; he has faced criticism for his frequent international visits, which some view as necessary for attracting foreign investment and strengthening diplomatic ties.

The row over President Tinubu’s vacation highlights the ongoing debate about leadership and governance in Nigeria. While Obi sees Tinubu’s travels as a sign of disconnection, the APC views them as a necessary part of modern leadership. The APC’s defense of Tinubu’s vacation shows the ruling party’s commitment to supporting its leader, but the question remains: will this approach yield positive results for Nigerians?

Tinubu’s Travel History

President Tinubu has been one of Nigeria’s most traveled leaders since taking office in May 2023. Some of his notable trips include .

– Africa Heads of State Energy Summit: Attended in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in January 2025

– Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV: Attended in Rome, Italy, in May 2025

– State Visit to Saint Lucia: Strengthened ties with Caribbean nations in June-July 2025

– State Visit to Brazil: Boosted cooperation in trade and agriculture in June-July 2025

– Tokyo International Conference on African Development*: Attended in Yokohama, Japan, in August 2025

Economic Implications

Critics argue that while Tinubu’s trips project Nigeria’s presence on the global stage, they have yet to yield tangible economic relief for citizens battling high inflation, insecurity, and declining living standards. The presidency spent over N23 billion in 2024 to purchase foreign currencies for international trips of top government functionaries, including Tinubu.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

