APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown down the gauntlet to the opposition, with two of its key ministers, Festus Keyamo and Nyesom Wike, warning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about its 2027 presidential ticket. Keyamo cautioned the PDP against fielding former President Goodluck Jonathan, citing potential legal issues that could bar him from running. Wike, on the other hand, warned against bringing Peter Obi into the PDP, stating it would be a recipe for disaster.

A Desperate Move

The ministers’ warnings have sparked strong reactions across the political spectrum, with many viewing it as a sign of fear and desperation within the ruling party. The PDP has pushed back, dismissing the warnings as an attempt to dictate to the opposition. Timothy Osadolor, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, criticized Keyamo’s post as inappropriate and self-serving.

Legal Perspectives

Legal scholars have weighed in on the debate, outlining potential court challenges against Jonathan’s candidacy. Chidi Odinkalu noted that the APC could challenge Jonathan’s eligibility under the constitution, leading to a judgment restraining the party from presenting him as a candidate. Prof. Cyprian Edward-Ekpo dismissed Keyamo’s warning, stating he has no authority to advise the opposition.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The APC’s warnings may inadvertently galvanize the opposition, pushing them to unite behind a single candidate. Jonathan and Obi’s potential candidacies could split the southern vote, potentially benefiting Atiku Abubakar. The APC’s strategy of using court challenges to disqualify opposition candidates could backfire, creating sympathy for the affected candidates and further dividing the country.

In a recent development, the PDP zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region, sparking mixed reactions. The decision has opened up opportunities for former President Goodluck Jonathan and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, both from the South. Critics argue that zoning has no legal basis and may limit the party’s chances of winning.

The APC ministers’ warnings to the opposition have sparked a heated debate, with many questioning their motives. As the 2027 elections approach, it remains to be seen whether the opposition will heed the warnings or push forward with their preferred candidates. One thing is certain, however: the battle for Nigeria’s presidency is heating up, and all eyes are on the key players.

