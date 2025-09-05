Zamfara Court Orders Arrest of Businessman Samson Davies Over Alleged Fraud, Defamation

A magistrate court in Gusau, Zamfara State, has issued a warrant for the arrest of businessman Samson Davies, founder of Signature Advisory Limited, over allegations bordering on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and defamation of character.

Naija247news gathered that the arrest warrant, dated July 29, 2025, is distinct from an ongoing criminal prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Davies and his company in Lagos.

Naija247news understands that Davies and his firm are being prosecuted before the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, over an alleged theft of N190,791,494 belonging to Ronchess Global Resources Plc. The trial, which began on June 10, is being presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada.

According to Naija247news, Davies pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of stealing and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum—one of whom must possess verifiable landed property in Lagos. He was also mandated to deposit his international passport with the court, while the sureties are to present valid tax clearance certificates.

Court records reviewed by Naija247news reveal that Davies was initially arrested in December 2023. He subsequently entered into a plea deal in which he acknowledged a N60 million debt to Ronchess and agreed to a structured repayment plan. Naija247news reports that Davies only paid N5 million before allegedly reneging on the agreement and launching a campaign of blackmail and extortion against his former employer.

In July, Ronchess Global Resources Plc disclosed that Davies was dismissed from the company on November 23, 2023, following an internal probe which uncovered what it described as “serious financial misconduct.” He was accused of embezzling company funds, absconding with operational monies, and unlawfully retaining confidential documents.

Naija247news gathered that Ronchess further accused Davies of orchestrating a smear campaign by distributing defamatory content across various media platforms with the alleged aim of damaging the company’s reputation and causing economic sabotage.

Meanwhile, in a twist to the unfolding legal saga, Davies has filed a direct criminal complaint against Ronchess CEO, Jackson, and two other top executives. The magistrate court sitting in Wuse 2, Abuja, has responded by issuing a summons dated August 12, 2025, to compel their appearance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.