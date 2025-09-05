Why a Strong Naira Matters: Lessons from the Rand and CFA Franc Stability

Abuja, September 5, 2025 – The stability of Nigeria’s Naira is critical for economic growth, trade, and investment. Recent developments in South Africa and the CFA franc zone illustrate how a firm currency can benefit African economies.

The South African rand recently reached a nine-month high of about 17.45 per US dollar in mid-August, aided by rising global gold prices and a weaker US dollar. The stronger rand has helped South Africa control inflation, reduce import costs, and attract investor confidence.

Similarly, the CFA franc provides member countries with budget predictability, inflation control, and exchange rate stability, making their economies more resilient to external shocks.

For Nigeria, a stronger or stable Naira offers comparable advantages:

• Curbing inflation on essential goods like petrol and food

• Lowering import costs, reducing pressure on businesses and households

• Boosting investor confidence, making Nigeria a more attractive market for foreign capital

• Strengthening economic credibility in regional and global trade

A stable Naira also shields consumers and businesses from the volatility that affects other African currencies, helping to maintain economic stability and long-term development.

While challenges like global dollar fluctuations and commodity price changes continue to influence currency value, maintaining Naira stability is vital for Nigeria’s growth, trade resilience, and investor trust.

As Africa observes the lessons of the rand and the CFA franc, the Naira’s stability remains a cornerstone for a robust, predictable, and investor-friendly Nigerian economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.