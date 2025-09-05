“WHO Director: Africa’s Mpox Outbreak No Longer an International Health Emergency”

GENEVA — The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially lifted the international health emergency status for the mpox outbreak in Africa, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Friday.

The new form of mpox first appeared in early 2024 in Congo and neighboring African countries. It spreads through close contact, including sexual activity. Last August, WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency, mobilizing resources and public awareness campaigns across affected regions.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Tedros said an emergency panel tasked with monitoring the outbreak advised that the situation no longer meets the criteria for an international emergency. “I have accepted that advice,” he stated.

However, the WHO chief emphasized that lifting the emergency status does not mean the threat is over, nor that the organization’s response will stop. Health authorities are continuing surveillance and public health measures to prevent further spread.

Mpox is a rare viral disease caused by a virus related to smallpox. Symptoms typically include fever, rash, and body aches. While the risk has decreased globally, experts stress the importance of ongoing vigilance, especially in regions where the virus remains active.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.