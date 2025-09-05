U.S. Tariff Policy Disrupts Nigeria and South Africa’s Postal Shipments, Raises Costs for SMEs

Abuja/Johannesburg, September 5, 2025 – The United States’ new tariff regulation is shaking global postal networks, particularly affecting shipments from Nigeria and South Africa.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has indefinitely suspended parcel deliveries to the U.S., citing the heavy compliance burden created by Washington’s move. While letters, documents, and exempted mail such as military correspondence continue, all other parcels are on hold. SAPO said, “Given the complex processes required to comply with the new regulation, we have no choice but to temporarily suspend these shipments.”

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has introduced a mandatory $80 customs duty on all shipments to the U.S., effective August 29, except for letters and documents. NIPOST clarified that the measure aligns with the Executive Order on ‘Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries’ under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, aimed at preventing tariff evasion and illegal imports.

The U.S. administration, through trade adviser Peter Navarro, defended the regulation, saying it restricts the flow of narcotics and other prohibited items while generating new tariff revenue. Packages are now subject to either country-specific tariffs or a fixed duty of $80–$200 per item, with limited exemptions for personal items and gifts.

Experts warn that the new duty disproportionately affects Nigerian SMEs, e-commerce vendors, and artisans, as fees may exceed the actual value of small parcels, threatening cross-border trade viability. South Africa’s postal suspension is further complicated by SAPO’s financial struggles amid declining mail volumes and mounting debt.

As Africa’s two largest economies grapple with the implications, the U.S. policy underscores growing protectionist trends and raises fresh hurdles for affordable trade and small-scale exporters.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.