U.S. Defends Visa Revocations, Cites Security Concerns as Nigerians Face Entry Barriers

Abuja, September 5, 2025 – The United States has defended its recent revocation of visas for Nigerian citizens, stressing that the move is part of efforts to protect national security. Affected individuals include students, business professionals, and travelers who were informed only after their visas were canceled, disrupting academic, business, and personal plans.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja cited Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which grants the Secretary of State and consular officers the authority to revoke visas if there is “indication of potential ineligibility.” Officials noted that revocations may involve visa overstays, violations of U.S. law, engagement in criminal activity, or alleged ties to terrorism.

A spokesperson described the action as occurring on “a scale never seen before” to ensure border security, emphasizing that the policy is designed to protect U.S. citizens and public safety.

Despite the security justification, critics argue the process lacks transparency, as most recipients were informed only that “new information had come up.” Former NNPC spokesperson Femi Soneye revealed that many Nigerians contacted him to express frustration over the abrupt cancellations.

While Nigeria is not officially on a U.S. banned list, these visa revocations have created uncertainty for students and professionals planning to travel. Washington has signaled that security priorities will continue to guide visa policies, with little prospect of easing restrictions in the near term.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.