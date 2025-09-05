Trump to Rebrand Pentagon: Department of Defense to Become Department of War

By Naija247news International Desk

Washington D.C. | September 5, 2025 – U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday to officially revert the Department of Defense to its original name — the Department of War, a title last used in 1947.

The move, confirmed by a White House official and reported by Fox News, would see current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recognized as the new “Secretary of War.” Hegseth is expected to propose further legislative and executive actions to make the change permanent.

“DEPARTMENT OF WAR,” Hegseth tweeted late Thursday, signaling the shift ahead of the announcement.

Pentagon War Annex and Symbolic Shift

Under the directive, the Pentagon’s Public Affairs briefing room will be renamed the Pentagon War Annex, and all official websites, signage, and correspondence will adopt the new title.

Trump has teased the decision in recent weeks, arguing that the term “Defense” sounded weak compared to “War.” During a recent ceremony, he told Hegseth: “Pete, you started up by saying the Department of Defense, and somehow it didn’t sound good to me. Why are we defense? As Department of War, we won everything.”

Historical Roots

The U.S. maintained a Department of War for 158 years (1789–1947). Following World War II, it was restructured as the National Military Establishment, before adopting its current name in 1949 — the Department of Defense, now synonymous with the Pentagon.

Trump’s rebranding taps into his “Make America Great Again” narrative, evoking nostalgia for an era when the U.S. projected stronger military dominance.

Peace Through Strength?

The decision raises questions about how it aligns with Trump’s declared policy of achieving “peace through strength.” Critics argue the symbolic shift could project a more aggressive global posture at a time when Trump has claimed credit for ending multiple overseas conflicts.

“We’ve stopped seven wars — actually ten if you count everything — and prevented Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, insisting his administration had restored U.S. military dominance without new entanglements.

Political and Global Implications

The rebrand is expected to ignite domestic debate in Congress, particularly among Democrats, who are likely to frame it as an unnecessary provocation amid ongoing global instability. Internationally, analysts warn it could signal escalation to adversaries already wary of U.S. military intentions.

For Trump’s base, however, the renaming will be embraced as a symbolic reaffirmation of American power, resonating with voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

