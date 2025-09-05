Menu
Geopolitics

Trump to Rebrand Pentagon: Department of Defense to Become Department of War

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

By Naija247news International Desk

Washington D.C. | September 5, 2025 – U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday to officially revert the Department of Defense to its original name — the Department of War, a title last used in 1947.

The move, confirmed by a White House official and reported by Fox News, would see current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recognized as the new “Secretary of War.” Hegseth is expected to propose further legislative and executive actions to make the change permanent.

“DEPARTMENT OF WAR,” Hegseth tweeted late Thursday, signaling the shift ahead of the announcement.

Pentagon War Annex and Symbolic Shift

Under the directive, the Pentagon’s Public Affairs briefing room will be renamed the Pentagon War Annex, and all official websites, signage, and correspondence will adopt the new title.

Trump has teased the decision in recent weeks, arguing that the term “Defense” sounded weak compared to “War.” During a recent ceremony, he told Hegseth: “Pete, you started up by saying the Department of Defense, and somehow it didn’t sound good to me. Why are we defense? As Department of War, we won everything.”

Historical Roots

The U.S. maintained a Department of War for 158 years (1789–1947). Following World War II, it was restructured as the National Military Establishment, before adopting its current name in 1949 — the Department of Defense, now synonymous with the Pentagon.

Trump’s rebranding taps into his “Make America Great Again” narrative, evoking nostalgia for an era when the U.S. projected stronger military dominance.

Peace Through Strength?

The decision raises questions about how it aligns with Trump’s declared policy of achieving “peace through strength.” Critics argue the symbolic shift could project a more aggressive global posture at a time when Trump has claimed credit for ending multiple overseas conflicts.

“We’ve stopped seven wars — actually ten if you count everything — and prevented Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, insisting his administration had restored U.S. military dominance without new entanglements.

Political and Global Implications

The rebrand is expected to ignite domestic debate in Congress, particularly among Democrats, who are likely to frame it as an unnecessary provocation amid ongoing global instability. Internationally, analysts warn it could signal escalation to adversaries already wary of U.S. military intentions.

For Trump’s base, however, the renaming will be embraced as a symbolic reaffirmation of American power, resonating with voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joe Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery Amid Ongoing Health Concerns
Taylor Swift Eyes Rhode Island Mansion ‘Holiday House’ for Wedding of the Century with Travis Kelce
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

