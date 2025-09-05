Trump Threatens EU Tariffs After €2.95 Billion Google Fine, Vows to Protect U.S. Tech

Washington, September 5, 2025 – President Donald Trump has warned that the United States may impose additional tariffs on the European Union after Brussels slapped Google with a €2.95 billion fine for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “As I have said before, my Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand.” The fine, announced Friday by the European Commission, targets Google for abusing its dominant position in the online advertising technology market. Google has pledged to appeal the ruling and now has 60 days to propose a remedy, with a potential forced breakup remaining on the table.

At the White House on Friday, Trump reiterated his position, emphasizing that EU fines and regulatory actions disproportionately harm U.S. tech companies and could undermine free speech. “It’s become a source of income. And many other companies too. Mostly tech companies, but we can’t let that happen,” Trump said, adding that he sought legal advice which concluded that Google had not done anything wrong.

The president’s comments come as the U.S. Justice Department prepares for trial later this month over Google’s alleged monopoly in online advertising. A federal judge previously ruled that Google holds an illegal monopoly in this sector, and a separate trial will determine the appropriate remedy, which could include breaking up the company.

Trump’s warning follows a White House dinner with top tech executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin, where the discussion focused on regulatory pressures and international taxation. During the dinner, Pichai expressed relief over a recent court ruling that allowed Google to avoid a breakup after being found to have monopolized the search market.

Trump said several executives complained to him about EU and global taxes, calling them unfair to U.S. companies. “It’s just not fair. We don’t want that to happen to our companies,” he said.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also suggested a possible Section 301 investigation under the Trade Act of 1974, a little-used provision that allows the president to impose trade restrictions if a foreign country engages in practices that are unjustifiable and burden U.S. commerce. “We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity,” he wrote, signaling potential escalation in U.S.-EU trade relations.

Implications for Tech and Trade

Analysts warn that a Section 301 investigation could open the door to tariffs on a range of European goods, escalating tensions between Washington and Brussels. The dispute highlights growing friction between the U.S. and EU over tech regulation, competition laws, and cross-border taxation.

For Google, the EU fine is just one of multiple regulatory and legal challenges. Combined with ongoing U.S. antitrust litigation, the company faces scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, raising concerns about the future of its advertising operations and broader tech market influence.

Looking Ahead

As Trump signals his willingness to defend U.S. tech companies through tariffs or trade restrictions, global markets and multinational firms will be watching closely. The outcome of the EU appeal, the U.S. trial, and any potential Section 301 action could redefine U.S.-EU tech relations and set precedent for cross-border regulation of major technology firms.

