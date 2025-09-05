Traitors and Liars Dominate Nigerian Politics – Jonathan

5, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has launched a scathing attack on Nigerian politicians, declaring that the country’s politics is dominated by traitors and liars.

A Damning Indictment

Jonathan’s statement is a damning indictment of the current state of Nigerian politics, and it comes as a surprise to no one. The country has been plagued by corruption, ineptitude, and a lack of accountability, and Jonathan’s comments are a testament to the frustration and disillusionment that many Nigerians feel.

Call for Change

While Jonathan’s statement is likely to generate controversy, it also serves as a call to action for Nigerians to demand change. The country’s politicians must be held accountable for their actions, and the citizens must take an active role in shaping the future of the nation.

The question on everyone’s mind is: what’s next? Will Jonathan’s statement spark a national conversation about the state of politics in Nigeria, or will it be dismissed as mere rhetoric? One thing is certain, however: Nigerians deserve better, and it’s time for a change.

Reactions Pour In

Reactions to Jonathan’s statement have begun pouring in from various quarters, with some Nigerians taking to social media to express their agreement with the former president. Others, however, have criticized him for being too harsh in his assessment.

A Wake-Up Call

Jonathan’s statement serves as a wake-up call for Nigerians to re-examine the kind of leaders they elect into office. It’s time for the country to move away from the politics of bitterness and entitlement and towards a more inclusive and progressive politics that prioritizes the needs of the people.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.