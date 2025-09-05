Taylor Swift Eyes Rhode Island Mansion ‘Holiday House’ for Wedding of the Century with Travis Kelce

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk

Los Angeles | September 4, 2025 – Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are giving fans another reason to swoon as reports suggest the couple may host their highly anticipated 2026 wedding at Swift’s iconic Rhode Island mansion, Holiday House.

Swift, 35, purchased the seafront estate in Watch Hill for $17.75 million back in 2013, later immortalizing it in her hit song The Last Great American Dynasty. The track narrates the life of former owner Rebekah Harkness, an oil heiress who scandalized locals with her extravagant lifestyle and celebrity-filled parties. Swift, in true parallel, famously carried on the tradition by hosting star-studded Fourth of July parties at the estate with guests like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters.

Rhode Island Ready to Roll Out the Red Carpet

According to Page Six, Swift is considering the mansion — officially named High Watch — as the wedding venue for what is already being dubbed “the wedding of the century.”

Local leaders are enthusiastic. Governor Dan McKee remarked: “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world. Just saying.” Analysts say the state could reap a significant economic boost if it hosts the Swift-Kelce nuptials, drawing global media attention and tourism.

Swift’s Luxury Footprint in Rhode Island

Earlier this year, Rhode Island passed a luxury property levy quickly nicknamed the “Taylor Swift Tax”, aimed at second-home owners like the pop star. Swift’s property is assessed at $28 million, meaning she pays an additional $136,442 annually in taxes — a sum easily absorbed by the billionaire singer.

A Love Story Worth Millions

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement last month after more than a year of high-profile romance. Reports suggest the couple is also eyeing an $18 million Ohio mansion near Kelce’s hometown, potentially adding to Swift’s property empire, which is estimated at $80 million across homes in Beverly Hills, New York, Tennessee, and Rhode Island.

As fans eagerly speculate on wedding details — from the designer of Swift’s dress to whether her first dance will be to one of her own songs — one thing is certain: Holiday House could soon witness its most dazzling party yet.

