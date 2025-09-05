Sujimoto CEO Breaks Silence After EFCC Declares Him Wanted Over Alleged Fund Diversion, Money Laundering

Olasijibomi Ogundele, the flamboyant CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, has publicly reacted to being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fund diversion and money laundering linked to construction projects in Enugu State.

Naija247news reports that Ogundele, popularly known as Sujimoto, responded to the EFCC notice in a video posted on social media on Friday. In the emotional video, he firmly denied the allegations and clarified that his legal dispute stems from a construction contract between his company and the Enugu State government.

Naija247news gathered that the EFCC issued the wanted notice earlier on Friday, with its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, signing off on the official declaration. The commission did not provide full details of the case but cited “diversion of funds and money laundering” as the primary allegations.

According to Naija247news, Ogundele maintained that the project in question involved multiple high-value developments, including a proposed 69-storey skyscraper—the tallest in Nigeria—as well as school infrastructure across the state.

Naija247news understands that the businessman revealed the project faced severe cost inflation, with cement prices rising from N7,000 to N10,000 per bag during the period. He said the escalating cost of materials and operational challenges in remote villages, where his workers were reportedly shot at, made the execution difficult.

“When we took the contract, a bag of cement was N7,000. By the time we pulled out, it was N10,000. I faced threats. People shot at my staff. I was still there, committed to delivering,” Ogundele said in the video.

Naija247news reports that he further explained how financial strain and a breakdown in relations with the Enugu State government led to the legal impasse. Despite these challenges, Ogundele claimed he had no intention to defraud and was already in talks with the government to reach a peaceful resolution.

“They took me to court, and we told the court we didn’t want to fight. We asked how much we owed. Now, EFCC has declared me wanted. They destroyed my company,” he lamented.

Naija247news understands that Ogundele is planning to voluntarily appear before the EFCC to clear his name, expressing hope that due process will vindicate him from the accusations.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.