“State Police Now ‘Inevitable,’ Says Tinubu Amid Deadly Attacks, Critics Warn of Political Risks”

ABUJA, Sept. 5, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared that the creation of state police is now “unavoidable,” framing it as a critical step to confront Nigeria’s worsening insecurity. His comments came as Northern elders urged him to declare a state of emergency in the region, citing the devastating impact of banditry, terrorism, and mass killings on the socio-economic life of the North.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with prominent Katsina indigenes led by Governor Dikko Radda, and later reinforced the message while addressing North-East governors. Tinubu disclosed that security agencies would be reassessed, new surveillance technology and drones deployed, and forest guards strengthened to fight banditry and insurgency.

“I am reviewing all aspects of security. I have to create state police. We will defeat insecurity. We must protect our children, our people, our livelihood, our places of worship, and our recreational spaces. They can’t intimidate us,” Tinubu vowed.

Regional Stakeholders Applaud Move

The President’s declaration was welcomed by socio-political groups that have long advocated for decentralised policing.

• Afenifere, represented by Oba Olu Falae, described the move as “50 years overdue,” stressing that policing is inherently local.

• The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) expressed cautious optimism, awaiting clarity on how state police would function.

• The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) called it a “step in the right direction,” aligning with their long-standing advocacy for community-based security.

Northern Elders Sound Alarm

However, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) issued a strong communique urging Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the North. The group highlighted rising violent attacks, including a mosque massacre in Kaduna, the execution of 38 abductees in Zamfara, and deadly raids in Benue and Katsina.

The elders warned that failure to act could trigger widespread self-help and anarchy, threatening Nigeria’s stability. They called for:

• Deployment of well-trained and equipped forces,

• Compensation and humanitarian aid for victims,

• Stronger border controls under ECOWAS and AU frameworks,

• International support from the UN and AU.

Security Concerns Deepen

Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) cautioned against religious profiling of Boko Haram victims, stressing that the terrorists target Christians, Muslims, and even non-believers indiscriminately. He urged Nigerians to unite against insurgency, commending the military but calling for greater government support.

Meanwhile, Victor Aleva, President of Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK), criticised the government for failing to rebuild Yelewata community in Benue State, months after Tinubu’s condolence visit. He dismissed police claims of arresting the masterminds of the killings as “political theatre.”

Dissenting Voices

Not everyone supports Tinubu’s push for state police. Retired Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro warned that governors could hijack the forces as political thugs, arguing instead for reforming the federal police. “That state police will become the thugs for the state governors. Nothing is wrong with the federal police if it is allowed to work,” he said.

Bigger Picture: Linking Security to Governance

Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar stressed that defeating terrorism in West Africa requires linking security to governance, addressing poverty and unemployment, and operationalising the ECOWAS standby force. He called for regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and stronger socio-economic reforms to dry up the root causes of extremism.

As insecurity continues to claim lives across the North and Middle Belt, Tinubu’s declaration sets the stage for one of the most consequential debates of his presidency: whether Nigeria is finally ready to embrace state policing as a tool for survival—or risk deepening political and security fractures.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.