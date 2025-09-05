Stakeholders, Opposition, and Civil Society Reject Tinubu’s 5% Fuel Tax as Nigerians Brace for Harder Times

LAGOS — The Federal Government’s plan to introduce a 5 per cent surcharge on refined petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, effective January 1, 2026, is generating a firestorm of opposition across the country.

From fuel marketers and extractive industry players to civil society groups, opposition parties, and ordinary Nigerians, critics warn that the levy, which stems from the Nigeria Tax Administration Act signed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, will further impoverish citizens, push inflation to new heights, and erode public trust in government reforms.

Tinubu’s Revenue Drive vs. Public Anger

The surcharge is designed to boost non-oil revenues and improve fiscal sustainability, according to government officials. However, the timing and nature of the tax have triggered widespread backlash.

With the average pump price of petrol already hovering around ₦950 per litre — a staggering 382% jump from ₦197 per litre when President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023 — many argue that Nigerians simply cannot absorb another shock.

Juliet Alohan-Ukanwosu, Executive Director of Extractive360, described the move as “a poorly thought-out idea” that portrays government as “insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.” She warned that the surcharge would not only increase transport and energy costs but also unleash a multiplier effect on food, housing, and basic services.

Civil Society Mobilises

The Joint Action Front (JAF), an umbrella group of pro-labour civil society organisations, vowed to resist the surcharge through mass mobilisation.

“Why must every government policy translate into more hardship for workers and the poor?” asked JAF’s Secretary, Abiodun Aremu. “We will organise, mobilise, and resist this evil plan to tax already suffering Nigerians into deeper poverty.”

Industry Players Fear Business Closures

Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), warned that retailers would “find it very difficult to comply.”

“The law is too hard on the people,” he said. “If enforced, it may cause many of our members to shut down. Times are hard, and this levy could be the final nail for many operators.”

Similarly, Olatide Jeremiah, CEO of Petroleumprice.ng, labelled the tax “insensitive,” stressing that the downstream sector is already overburdened by multiple levies from regulatory agencies. “This surcharge will worsen pump prices, inflate commodity costs, and choke an already fragile economy,” he said.

Peter Obi, ADC, and Opposition React

The surcharge has also attracted strong condemnation from political leaders.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, described the measure as “a cruel burden on struggling Nigerians.” In a post on his X handle, Obi questioned why citizens are being asked to pay more when government revenue targets have supposedly been exceeded.

“When will Nigerians truly breathe?” Obi asked. “Leadership should be about reducing suffering, not compounding it. This five per cent fuel tax should wait until citizens begin to see real improvements in their lives.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) echoed similar concerns, branding the levy “deeply insensitive.” Its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the Tinubu administration of “propaganda economics” — exaggerating revenue achievements while still engaging in massive borrowing.

“The government claims revenue growth, yet Nigeria’s debt has ballooned to a record $120 billion,” Abdullahi said. “This exposes the hollowness of its narrative. Instead of easing the burden, it heaps more hardship on citizens.”

Economic Risks and Inflationary Fears

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), warned that introducing a fuel levy without safeguards would trigger fresh inflationary pressures.

“Fuel price hikes have a direct pass-through effect on transport, food prices, and overall inflation,” Yusuf explained. “With Nigerians still reeling from subsidy removal, this policy risks sparking social discontent and eroding confidence in reforms.”

Energy Transition Debate

Government insiders suggest the surcharge could encourage a gradual shift away from fossil fuels. But critics dismiss this as unrealistic given Nigeria’s underdeveloped renewable energy infrastructure.

Policy expert Tijan Bolton of Policy Alert argued that the levy could push households back to firewood and charcoal, worsening health and environmental outcomes.

“Consumers can only pivot when alternatives are affordable,” he said. “At present, even the much-hyped CNG option has doubled in cost, from ₦230 to over ₦450, with subsidies quietly removed. Nigerians have no real alternatives.”

North Joins Resistance

The Arewa Youths Assembly also rejected the surcharge, urging government not to transfer the cost of energy transition onto ordinary citizens.

Leader Salihu Danlami warned: “While we support clean energy, making poor Nigerians bear the financial burden of transition is unjust. The government must find other ways to fund its green agenda.”

Conclusion: Policy at a Crossroads

As Nigeria prepares for the January 2026 rollout, the controversy around the 5% fuel surcharge is shaping up as one of the most contentious policy battles of the Tinubu era.

With citizens already stretched by galloping inflation, high unemployment, and the collapse of purchasing power, stakeholders warn that the levy could push millions deeper into poverty and ignite nationwide protests.

For now, the government insists the policy is necessary for fiscal sustainability. But unless modified, delayed, or scrapped, the surcharge may further alienate Nigerians from a government many already view as indifferent to their suffering.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.