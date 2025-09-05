Report: Inter Milan Refused to Go Beyond €45M in Bid for Ademola Lookman as Atalanta Stand Firm

Lagos, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria international Ademola Lookman was at the centre of one of the summer’s most dramatic transfer sagas, but Inter Milan reportedly never intended to go beyond a €45 million offer for the Atalanta forward, despite the player’s determination to force a move.

According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Lookman’s representatives began actively exploring exit options earlier in the window and pitched him to several top European clubs, including Inter Milan. The Serie A giants immediately saw the 27-year-old winger as a valuable addition to strengthen their attack after a stellar campaign with Atalanta.

Inter’s €45M Ceiling

Inter’s opening bid reportedly stood at €40 million, but Atalanta dismissed the offer outright. The Nerazzurri returned with an improved €45 million proposal, including add-ons, yet Atalanta’s management once again refused, insisting the player was non-transferable.

Despite Lookman’s impressive form — scoring crucial goals domestically and in Europe — Atalanta president Antonio Percassi and coach Gian Piero Gasperini held firm, refusing to cash in on their star asset. SportItalia reports that Inter, though keen, had set a hard ceiling of €45M and were unwilling to stretch further.

“Inter considered Lookman a top reinforcement, even outside their usual spending patterns,” the report noted. “But they were never prepared to escalate into a bidding war or pay a fee beyond their internal budget.”

Player Pushes for Transfer

Lookman, who turns 28 in October, was reportedly eager to make the switch to San Siro. Sources close to the deal revealed he submitted a formal transfer request and even missed training sessions for two weeks in an attempt to force Atalanta’s hand.

Despite these actions, Atalanta held their line. The Bergamo-based club not only refused to negotiate but also declined to provide Inter with a counter-offer. For them, the winger remained untouchable.

Atalanta’s Calculated Gamble

Analysts believe Atalanta’s stance reflects both the player’s importance and the club’s ambition. Having reached the upper echelons of Serie A and competing in Europe, the club is reluctant to weaken its squad without adequate replacements.

“Lookman is not just a goalscorer; he is Atalanta’s tactical weapon,” said Italian football analyst Luca Marchetti on Sky Sport Italia. “For Gasperini, selling him even at €45M would have meant losing a system player, not just a forward.”

Financial Angle

From Inter’s side, the refusal to exceed €45M has raised eyebrows. With the club balancing UEFA financial fair play restrictions, overspending on one player would have jeopardized their broader squad-building efforts.

“Inter’s approach shows fiscal discipline,” noted Marco Bellinazzo, financial analyst at Il Sole 24 Ore. “They saw value in Lookman but refused to be dragged into desperation spending. It is a clear signal of how Serie A’s financial landscape is shifting post-COVID.”

Fan & Public Reactions

The transfer stalemate has sparked mixed reactions among fans in Italy and Nigeria alike.

On Nigerian social media, fans expressed disappointment that their Super Eagles star missed out on joining one of Europe’s most glamorous clubs. “Imagine Lookman linking up with Lautaro Martínez at Inter — unstoppable,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others, however, applauded Atalanta’s determination. “Finally, a club that values its players properly. Lookman deserves to stay where he is loved and respected,” another fan posted.

In Italy, Inter fans voiced frustration with management’s lack of aggressiveness in securing top talents, while Atalanta supporters celebrated the club’s resolve to retain their talisman.

What Next for Lookman?

With the transfer window now closed, Lookman must reintegrate into the Atalanta squad and rebuild his relationship with the club and its supporters. Insiders suggest the player’s public transfer request may strain ties, but Gasperini is expected to count on him as a central figure this season.

SportItalia emphasizes that while Inter may revisit their interest in January or next summer, the terms would only change if Atalanta soften their stance or if Lookman’s market valuation fluctuates.

Nigeria’s Interest in the Saga

For Nigeria, the saga holds wider implications. Lookman’s value — hovering around €50 million according to Transfermarkt — cements his status as one of the most valuable Super Eagles players in Europe today. His potential move to Inter would have placed him among Nigeria’s most high-profile transfers, alongside Osimhen’s record-breaking move to Napoli.

Sports economist Bode Akinyemi told Naija247news:

“Lookman’s market value shows how Nigerian players are increasingly central to Europe’s financial football ecosystem. Even when transfers fall through, the numbers reflect global respect for Nigerian talent.”

Conclusion

While the deal collapsed, the Ademola Lookman–Inter Milan saga highlights the growing financial stakes in African football exports. Atalanta’s resolve, Inter’s financial restraint, and Lookman’s personal ambitions created a classic transfer drama — one that may yet resurface in upcoming windows.

For now, Lookman remains in Bergamo, but the echoes of Inter’s €45M ceiling will likely linger in Serie A debates for months to come.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.