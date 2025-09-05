Menu
Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, September 5, 2025Real estate mogul Olasijibomi Ogundele, popularly known as Sujimoto, has responded after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

The EFCC published the notice on Friday, signed by its public relations officer, Dele Oyewale, naming the billionaire as wanted.

In a video released on the same day, Sujimoto denied any wrongdoing, stating that the issue arose from a dispute with the Enugu State Government over a particular project.

“I am not a thief and I am not a fugitive. This is a contract between my company and the Enugu State Government,” Sujimoto said, visibly emotional in the video.

He explained that he had been contracted by the state to construct several projects, including schools, while simultaneously designing plans for what would have been the tallest building in Nigeria. Sujimoto said he mobilized 42 engineers and even rented a house in the state to manage the project.

According to him, the project became unfeasible due to rising construction costs. “When we took the contract, cement was N7,000. By the time we left, cement was N10,000,” he noted. Sujimoto also alleged that his team faced dangerous conditions while working in some rural areas.

The businessman emphasized that he tried to resolve the dispute amicably, presenting his books and engaging the state government in court to determine any owed payments. He expressed frustration over the declaration by the EFCC, saying it has damaged his company and reputation.

“I am going to the EFCC office to clear my name. In the last five years, prices have gone crazy. Something I could have done in two years was delayed,” he added.

The controversy has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with supporters urging due process and critics calling for full accountability in government contracts.

Sujimoto’s legal team has stated that he intends to cooperate fully with the EFCC and resolve the matter transparently.

