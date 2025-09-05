Menu
Business & Economy

Protesting contractors will receive payments from Monday, says Wale Edun

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has announced that payments owed to indigenous contractors for completed projects will commence next week. This assurance was given by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, following a high-level intervention meeting in Abuja.

Naija247news understands that the closed-door meeting, which was convened by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, brought together key stakeholders including the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, and representatives of the indigenous contractors.

According to Naija247news, the meeting was prompted by a peaceful protest staged in Abuja earlier this week by the contractors who claimed they had not been paid for over two years despite executing various government projects.

Edun disclosed that the federal government has now adopted a structured and systematic process to address the backlog of payments. He stated that a timeline has been set for disbursements, and the procedure has been streamlined for orderly execution.

“Under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, we held a marathon meeting today where all the issues were discussed. A timeline was put in place and a way forward was mapped out. All parties left the meeting knowing that contractors will be paid for jobs done,” Edun stated.

Naija247news gathered that the Accountant-General of the Federation provided critical input during the meeting, including concrete assurances about the commencement of payments.

“We had a peaceful solution. A timeline was agreed upon, and necessary steps including approvals and finalization will follow an orderly process. After Friday’s holiday, the Central Bank will open on Monday and payments will commence immediately,” Edun added.

Shamseldeen Ogunjimi corroborated the minister’s comments, assuring that the payment process has already begun. “This process is ongoing. We’ve been paying contractors and will continue. From Monday, payments will start dropping,” he confirmed.

Leaders of the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria expressed satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome. Naija247news reports that they commended Deputy Speaker Kalu for his role in resolving the impasse and pledged to suspend the protest action going forward.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

