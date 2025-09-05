President Tinubu Departs Abuja for 10-Day Working Vacation in Europe

• Abuja, September 4, 2025 | By Naija247news Staff

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for a 10-day working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

The presidential jet took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, with a high-level delegation on hand to see him off. Those present included the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as well as several ministers and senior aides.

Tinubu’s Itinerary

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, the vacation will span 10 working days, during which President Tinubu will split his time between France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria.

While officially described as a vacation, the trip is also expected to include high-level consultations and private meetings with international stakeholders on economic and investment matters, consistent with Tinubu’s strategy of leveraging foreign networks to support Nigeria’s domestic reforms.

Context and Public Interest

President Tinubu’s foreign travels often attract public attention, with many Nigerians closely monitoring the balance between his rest periods and governance responsibilities. His administration is currently steering reforms in the non-oil economy, foreign investment, and infrastructure, areas in which international partnerships play a critical role.

The President last embarked on an extended foreign trip in June 2025, when he attended the G7 Summit in Italy, held bilateral talks in Germany, and later proceeded to Paris for a series of investment discussions.

Government Continuity

During his absence, Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to oversee routine governance matters, while cabinet ministers continue to drive the administration’s policy agenda.

