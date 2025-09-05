Menu
Police Summon Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai, ADC Leaders Over Alleged Criminal Conspiracy

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

By Naija247news Political Desk

Kaduna | September 5, 2025 – The Kaduna State Police Command has summoned former governor Nasir El-Rufai and several senior members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state over allegations of criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

In a letter dated September 4, the police invited El-Rufai and the ADC chieftains to appear before the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for questioning on September 8, 2025.

Names Listed in the Police Invitation

The invitation, signed by police authorities, specifically mentioned:
• Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (former Kaduna governor)
• Bashir Sa’idu
•Dafaru Sani
• Ubaidullah Mohammed (alias 30)
• Nasiru Maikano
• Aminu Abita
• Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini (alias Mikiya)

The letter stated:

“This Department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025.”

Political Undercurrents Ahead of 2027 Elections

The development comes amid heightened political tensions in Kaduna, where El-Rufai has been increasingly linked with the ADC’s opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections. Analysts suggest that the police summons could signal a deepening clash between ruling party structures and emerging opposition blocs in Northern Nigeria.

While the police say the invitation is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, political observers argue that the move may also have strategic implications for Kaduna’s volatile political landscape.

Next Steps

El-Rufai and the listed ADC leaders are expected to appear before investigators on Monday, September 8. The outcome of the interrogation could shape not only Kaduna’s political direction but also influence wider national opposition strategies.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

