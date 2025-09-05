Menu
Politics & Governance

Osun Must Not Be a Political Battleground – Adeleke

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, September 2025/Naija 247news

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on security agencies to maintain neutrality and professionalism in the state, stressing that Osun, being President Bola Tinubu’s home state, should not be turned into a political battleground.

A Call for Peace

Adeleke made this appeal during the decoration ceremony of his Aide-De-Camp, DSP Ahmed Bio Abdulraman, at the Government House in Osogbo. He praised the Nigeria Police Force for consistently embracing professionalism, highlighting their discipline and adherence to due process.

Maintaining Neutrality

The governor urged security agencies to remain impartial in political activities, ensuring law enforcement isn’t compromised by partisanship. He commended Commissioner of Police Gotan for promoting peace and order in the state through his leadership style.

Adeleke’s appeal underscores his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Osun State, particularly given the current political climate. As the state navigates complex political dynamics, the governor’s call for neutrality and professionalism is a welcome development that could help prevent unnecessary conflicts and promote a more stable political environment.

Adeleke Praises His ADC

Adeleke expressed joy over DSP Abdulraman’s promotion, describing him as an exemplary officer whose loyalty and discipline embody the values of the Nigeria Police Force. The governor noted that the Force remains a vital institution in Nigeria’s growth and stability .

Security Agencies’ Commitment

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, pledged that the command will continue to uphold fairness, human rights, and respect for the rule of law. He assured Adeleke of the command’s readiness to sustain peace and order in the state, noting that government support has been instrumental to their operations .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

