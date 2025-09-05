Osinbajo Warns: Without Honest Leadership, Nigeria’s Resources Will Keep Serving the Few

LAGOS — Former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has delivered a pointed critique of Nigeria’s wealth distribution, blaming the nation’s concentration of resources in the hands of a few on the absence of godliness and moral responsibility among those entrusted with leadership. Speaking at the 80th birthday celebration of Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) in Lagos on Thursday, Osinbajo said the church must reclaim its role as a moral compass, preaching the transformative gospel that once changed Europe and America.

The ex-VP, who is also a pastor, delivered the keynote address themed: “Church as a Responsible Pathfinder in Attaining the Nigeria of Our Dreams.” He stressed that for the country to achieve equitable growth and sustainable development, leaders and citizens alike must embrace honesty, integrity, hard work, and care for the less privileged as divine imperatives.

Drawing from the Bible, Osinbajo cited Acts 4, recalling how seven men full of the Holy Spirit were appointed to fairly distribute resources among the people: “If those entrusted with the resources are not godly, then there would be problems. The gospel tells us that hard work, productivity, integrity, honesty, and other virtues are the bedrock of growth and development. When these principles are applied, the Nigeria of our dreams is possible.”

He warned against the belief that prosperity would simply fall from heaven, urging Nigerians to understand that divine ability was given to humans to be productive: “The gospel does not support corruption or cheating. Caring for the poor and working honestly is true religion.”

Bishop Okonkwo and Major General Ike Nwachukwu, who chaired the event, also called on Nigerians to critically assess national achievements since independence. Nwachukwu noted, “We really need to ask ourselves what we have achieved since 1960. President Bola Tinubu recently visited Brazil, a country that for decades has produced vehicles and aircraft from its own steel factories. What about our Ajaokuta steel project and other national initiatives?”

Osinbajo also recounted the support he received from Bishop Okonkwo during his vice presidential candidacy in 2014, highlighting the late-stage efforts to explain his political vision to Christian leaders who were initially resistant.

Bishop Okonkwo, in his remarks, urged citizens to reflect on Nigeria’s progress and consider their individual responsibilities in achieving the nation’s potential: “The Nigeria of our dreams, envisioned by our founding fathers, will only be realized when each of us takes personal responsibility for the collective wellness of our country. Every one of us has a role to play, and if we act with care and purpose, we can make things right.”

The event underscored a recurring theme in Nigeria’s socio-political discourse: the moral and ethical responsibilities of leaders and citizens in transforming the nation from a land of inequities to one of shared prosperity. Osinbajo’s call resonates not only as a spiritual directive but also as a political critique, challenging both the government and the populace to embrace virtue as the foundation of national development.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.