Oil Prices Dip Amid Lower U.S. Summer Demand, But Weekly Gains Hold

LAGOS — Oil prices fell on Friday, yet are poised for weekly gains, as traders weighed slower U.S. summer demand against lingering uncertainty over Russian oil supply.

Brent crude futures for October delivery dropped 53 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.09, while the more active November contract slid 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $67.50. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 51 cents, or 0.8%, to $64.09.

Despite Friday’s decline, Brent is set for a weekly gain of 0.6% and WTI is up 0.8%.

Prices rose earlier this week following Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil export terminals, and after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would not take place.

However, the end of the U.S. summer driving season and increased supply from major producers weighed on the market.

“We expect rising OPEC+ supply and a seasonal fall in global refining activity from September will result in a pick-up in global oil stockpiles in coming months. We forecast Brent oil futures falling to $63/bbl in Q4 2025,” said Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Geopolitical tensions also influence the market. Russian attacks on Kyiv that killed 23 people have heightened concerns over potential U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, investors monitor India’s response to U.S. pressure to halt Russian oil purchases, after former U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%. Traders say Russian oil exports to India are still expected to rise in September.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, may cut October crude prices for Asian buyers amid ample supply and weaker demand, refining sources said. Additionally, Russian crude supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline resumed after a disruption caused by a Ukrainian attack last week.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.