Obi to Tinubu: What’s the Use of Revenue Surplus If Nigerians Can’t Breathe?

LAGOS — The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent claim of meeting Nigeria’s 2025 revenue target, describing it as “insensitive” against the backdrop of unpaid pensions, gratuities, and worsening economic hardship faced by millions of Nigerians.

In a statement shared via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, the former Anambra State Governor expressed doubt about the administration’s compassion towards citizens, especially retirees and small businesses, who continue to bear the brunt of difficult economic reforms.

Revenue Without Compassion?

Obi argued that boasting about early revenue achievements means little if Nigerians, particularly pensioners and veterans who served the country, are left without their rightful entitlements.

“Having met our revenue target for the year ahead of schedule, we should show sensitivity and compassion to the suffering masses by deploying resources to critical areas that will help to create jobs to alleviate the people’s hardships,” Obi wrote.

He noted that several critical economic institutions and players, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are struggling with severe liquidity crises. Many, according to him, cannot meet staff obligations or repay bank loans, worsening unemployment and financial instability.

Retirees Left in Despair

The LP flagbearer lamented that men and women who had dedicated their lives to national service—either in public institutions or the armed forces—are still protesting unpaid pensions and gratuities.

“It is shameful that those who built this nation with their sweat, those who defended it with their lives, and those who have fulfilled their contractual obligations are reduced to begging for what is rightfully theirs, even after the government boasts of excess revenue,” he said.

Economic Reforms Under Scrutiny

Obi maintained that meeting revenue targets will remain “hollow” if it fails to translate into tangible benefits for the ordinary Nigerian. He stressed that SMEs, which account for a significant portion of Nigeria’s employment and innovation base, are suffocating under rising debt while being owed by government institutions.

“Achieving revenue targets means nothing if it does not impact the lives of the people. Our nation must not continue to throw its citizens into debt and despair,” Obi emphasized.

A Call for Responsible Governance

He urged the Tinubu-led administration to act with integrity and compassion by prioritizing the welfare of citizens over fiscal propaganda. “It is time for our government to act responsibly and with integrity. A New Nigeria is POssible,” Obi concluded.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.