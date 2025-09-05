Nigeria’s Zenith Bank Targets Ivory Coast, Cameroon Expansion Amid Pan-African Growth Drive

Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest lender by market value, has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its footprint across Africa, beginning with Ivory Coast, as it seeks to leverage its strengthened capital base to deepen its continental presence.

According to Olukayode Akinbinu, Head of Strategy at Zenith Bank and the executive leading the project, the lender is weighing two approaches — establishing new subsidiaries from scratch or acquiring existing banking operations in key African markets. The immediate focus is on the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and the Economic Community of Central African States (CEMAC) blocs, with Ivory Coast set to launch before the end of 2025 and Cameroon earmarked for entry “as soon as possible.”

Why Ivory Coast and Cameroon?

Ivory Coast, the largest economy in the WAEMU zone, offers Zenith Bank access to a fast-growing financial market that uses the CFA franc, pegged to the euro. Cameroon, on the other hand, sits at the heart of Central Africa, serving as a commercial hub and gateway to the six-member CEMAC bloc. Both markets provide strategic opportunities for cross-border trade financing, infrastructure funding, and deepening financial inclusion.

Zenith Bank’s Expansion Strategy

Akinbinu explained that the expansion will be guided by careful analysis of regulatory frameworks, competitive landscapes, and integration opportunities with Zenith Bank’s existing cross-border clients. The strategy aligns with the lender’s broader ambition to strengthen intra-African trade financing under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Zenith’s decision to move beyond Nigeria follows its recent capital strengthening, which has improved its capacity to absorb risk and fund large-scale regional growth. The bank’s management believes the timing is right, given the wave of reforms across African banking sectors, rising demand for digital banking solutions, and growing appetite for corporate and investment banking services.

What Analysts Are Saying

Industry analysts note that Nigerian banks are increasingly looking beyond their home market amid persistent domestic challenges such as inflationary pressures, currency volatility, and regulatory tightening. By entering francophone Africa, Zenith Bank is expected to diversify its income streams while competing with pan-African players like Ecobank, UBA, and Standard Bank.

“This move is strategic. Francophone West and Central Africa are underserved markets with rising middle classes and growing demand for modern financial services,” said one Lagos-based banking analyst. “If Zenith executes well, it could secure first-mover advantages in certain sectors.”

The Bigger Picture

Zenith Bank’s Africa expansion reflects a broader trend among Nigerian banks seeking to build pan-African banking networks that can withstand local shocks and tap into wider growth opportunities. By targeting Ivory Coast and Cameroon first, Zenith is positioning itself at the intersection of two dynamic regional blocs, with plans to gradually scale operations across more African markets in the coming years.

With its strong balance sheet, technological capabilities, and established reputation in corporate banking, Zenith Bank’s next frontier could mark a pivotal shift in Nigeria’s banking sector influence on the continent.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.