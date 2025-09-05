“Nigeria’s Politics is Rife with Betrayal – Jonathan Praises Oghiadomhe as Rare Loyal Ally”

BENIN CITY – Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday described Nigeria’s political scene as rife with betrayals and deception, praising his former Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, as a rare ally whose loyalty has never wavered.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Oghiadomhe, who also served as Deputy Governor of Edo State, Jonathan highlighted the challenges of trust in Nigerian politics. The event, held in Benin City, Edo State, drew prominent dignitaries including former governors Lucky Igbinedion, Osarhiemen Osunbor, Adams Oshiomhole, and Ibrahim Dakwambo of Gombe State, among others.

Jonathan described Oghiadomhe as one of the few people he could always rely on, even in life-threatening situations. “I became president, and even post-presidency, one of the few friends who can give up their necks for me is Mike. You know politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals. You find it difficult to see somebody who will say the same thing in the morning and in the evening. I’ve witnessed a lot of betrayals, especially in my 2015 election, and Mike is somebody who would take a bullet on my behalf,” he said.

The deputy governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, representing Governor Monday Okpebholo, praised Oghiadomhe for laying a solid foundation as deputy governor, which continues to guide the administration. Lucky Igbinedion, former governor of Edo State, also lauded Oghiadomhe’s competence and integrity, saying he had no hesitation entrusting the state’s affairs to him while abroad.

Former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole, a longtime political ally, emphasized his unwavering support for Oghiadomhe, saying: “Whenever I discuss politics with Mike, he always assures me that wherever Jonathan is, is where he would be.” Oshiomhole also commended Oghiadomhe’s wife, Louisa, describing her as a dependable partner who has supported her husband throughout his public service career.

The birthday celebration, marked by tributes from political heavyweights and friends, reinforced Oghiadomhe’s reputation as a loyal and trusted figure in Edo State and national politics. Jonathan’s remarks served as a stark reminder of the challenges of political loyalty in Nigeria and the value of dependable allies in a landscape often marred by betrayal.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.