Nigerian Equities Rebound with ₦520bn Gain as ASI Hits 138,980 Points

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) — After three consecutive sessions of losses, the Nigerian equities market rebounded strongly on Thursday, adding ₦520 billion in market capitalization on the back of renewed investor appetite in key stocks.

Market capitalization rose by 0.6% to ₦87.936 trillion, up from Wednesday’s ₦87.416 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 822.85 points (0.6%) to close at 138,980.01, reversing the bearish sentiment that had weighed on the bourse earlier in the week.

Market Breadth Turns Positive

Trading closed with 41 gainers and 14 losers, reflecting strong buy-side activity across multiple sectors.

• Ellah Lakes and Veritas Kapital led the gainers, each appreciating by 10% to close at ₦12.98 and ₦1.98 per share respectively.

• Honeywell Flour Mill climbed 9.95% to ₦23.20, while AXA Mansard Insurance and Royal Exchange both gained 9.94%, settling at ₦15.82 and ₦1.88 per share.

On the flip side:

• Austin Laz dipped 9.75% to ₦2.87,

• Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals shed 8 33% to ₦6.05,

• DAAR Communications lost 4.44% to 86k,

• Champion Breweries fell 4.15% to ₦15.00, and

• Unilever Nigeria dropped 4.11% to ₦70.00 per share.

Activity Chart: Insurance Stocks Dominate Volumes

Trading volume surged significantly, though overall transaction value declined.

• A total of 1.82 billion shares worth ₦15.9 billion were exchanged in 24,612 deals, compared with 482.8 million shares valued at ₦19.7 billion in 28,193 deals recorded on Wednesday.

• Sovereign Trust Insurance dominated trading with a massive 1.4 billion shares worth ₦4.2 billion.

• Other top trades included:

• Nigerian Breweries — 41.2 million shares (₦2.8bn)

• Fidelity Bank — 30.56 million shares (₦642.1m)

• Zenith Bank — 26.4 million shares (₦1.7bn)

• Universal Insurance — 24.2 million shares (₦28.2m)

Outlook

Analysts note that renewed interest in mid-tier stocks and insurance counters is driving short-term momentum. Market watchers will be monitoring whether the rebound can be sustained amid broader macroeconomic headwinds and global investor sentiment.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.