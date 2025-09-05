Menu
Nigeria Secures Hosting Rights for 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair After $118bn Deals in Previous Editions

Naija247news – Algiers, September 5, 2025 – Nigeria has won the bid to host the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in 2027, solidifying its position as a key player in continental trade integration and investment flows.

The announcement was made on Friday by former Nigerian President and Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during the official opening of IATF2025 in Algiers, Algeria.

Obasanjo handed over the official IATF host flag to Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Aduwole, formally confirming the country’s mandate to organize the landmark trade event.

“IATF is not just a trade fair—it is a journey across our continent and global Africa, carried forward by nations that share the vision of intra-African trade and regional integration. Today, we continue this proud tradition by announcing Nigeria as the country that will host IATF2027,” Obasanjo declared.

Africa’s Largest Trade Marketplace Heads to Nigeria

The biennial weeklong trade fair, jointly convened by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, is designed to drive cross-border commerce, unlock investment opportunities, and connect businesses across Africa’s single market of 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of more than $3.5 trillion.

Since its launch in 2018, the IATF has become Africa’s premier trade and investment platform. The last three editions collectively generated over $118 billion in trade and investment deals, drew more than 70,000 participants, and featured 4,500 exhibitors from across Africa and the diaspora.

From Cairo to Lagos: A Continental Rotation

Nigeria becomes the fourth country to host the IATF since its inception:
• Egypt hosted the maiden edition in Cairo (2018) and again in 2023.
• South Africa hosted in Durban (2021).
• Algeria is currently hosting IATF2025 in Algiers.

By securing the 2027 hosting rights, Nigeria is expected to use the platform to showcase its non-oil export potential, ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to technology, fintech, and the creative industries.

Afreximbank Reflects on the IATF Journey

Outgoing Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the IATF was born out of the bank’s Intra-African Trade Strategy launched in 2016, which sought to expand trade flows among African nations.

“The herculean task of converting vision to reality, mobilising African states, thousands of exhibitors, buyers, and sponsors for an event of such magnitude was only made possible by the strong support Afreximbank received from many,” Oramah reflected.

High-Level Attendance at IATF2025

The official opening of IATF2025 in Algiers was presided over by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It was attended by African and Caribbean heads of state, government representatives, global investors, and top business leaders.

Nigeria’s announcement as the next host nation drew applause, with trade analysts predicting that the fair could serve as a catalyst for Nigeria’s AfCFTA competitiveness, foreign investment inflows, and large-scale infrastructure upgrades ahead of 2027.

