Nigeria Reaffirms 2030 Gas Ambition, Targets 10 Billion SCF Daily Production

Abuja, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to scaling up Nigeria’s natural gas production to 10 billion Standard Cubic Feet (SCF) per day by 2030, a target designed to position Africa’s largest economy as a global energy hub.

The pledge was reaffirmed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a strategic meeting with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, discussions centered on production targets, reforms to attract foreign investment, and building a more competitive gas industry.

Edun noted that under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the administration has stabilized the economy and implemented reforms aimed at creating a more business-friendly climate.

“As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape for both local and foreign investors,” Edun told the NLNG delegation.

NLNG Updates on Operations

In his remarks, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, CEO of NLNG, briefed the minister on operational milestones. These include:

• Improved security along the Trans-Niger Pipeline,

• Gas supply stabilization,

• Capacity utilization above 70% across NLNG infrastructure,

• Progress on the Bodo-Bonny Road project, a critical infrastructure corridor linking gas-producing communities.

Mshelbila further appealed for an extension of the tax credit scheme to cover the East–West Highway, a strategic transport artery for energy logistics and industrial activity in the Niger Delta.

Driving Growth Through Gas

Nigeria, which holds over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, is pushing for gas to serve as the nation’s transition fuel, powering industries, expanding exports, and reducing reliance on crude oil revenues.

The meeting, stakeholders say, represents a milestone in the country’s 2030 gas roadmap.

“With renewed focus and determination, Nigeria is poised to unlock its vast energy resources, boost industrialization, and drive economic growth,” Mshelbila added, reaffirming NLNG’s role as a catalyst in achieving the federal government’s gas vision.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.