Oil & Gas

Nigeria Reaffirms 2030 Gas Ambition, Targets 10 Billion SCF Daily Production

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to scaling up Nigeria’s natural gas production to 10 billion Standard Cubic Feet (SCF) per day by 2030, a target designed to position Africa’s largest economy as a global energy hub.

The pledge was reaffirmed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a strategic meeting with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, discussions centered on production targets, reforms to attract foreign investment, and building a more competitive gas industry.

Edun noted that under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the administration has stabilized the economy and implemented reforms aimed at creating a more business-friendly climate.

“As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape for both local and foreign investors,” Edun told the NLNG delegation.

NLNG Updates on Operations

In his remarks, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, CEO of NLNG, briefed the minister on operational milestones. These include:
• Improved security along the Trans-Niger Pipeline,
• Gas supply stabilization,
• Capacity utilization above 70% across NLNG infrastructure,
• Progress on the Bodo-Bonny Road project, a critical infrastructure corridor linking gas-producing communities.

Mshelbila further appealed for an extension of the tax credit scheme to cover the East–West Highway, a strategic transport artery for energy logistics and industrial activity in the Niger Delta.

Driving Growth Through Gas

Nigeria, which holds over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, is pushing for gas to serve as the nation’s transition fuel, powering industries, expanding exports, and reducing reliance on crude oil revenues.

The meeting, stakeholders say, represents a milestone in the country’s 2030 gas roadmap.

“With renewed focus and determination, Nigeria is poised to unlock its vast energy resources, boost industrialization, and drive economic growth,” Mshelbila added, reaffirming NLNG’s role as a catalyst in achieving the federal government’s gas vision.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ
Next article
Guinea Insurance Posts 96% Profit Growth, Secures Shareholder Nod for Recapitalisation
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

