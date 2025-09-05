Nigeria, China Deepen Strategic Partnership on Marine and Blue Economy

Abuja, Sept. 4, 2025 — The Federal Government of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, underscoring the sector’s potential as a new frontier for sustainable growth, trade expansion, and bilateral cooperation.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this known on Thursday when he hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Oyetola praised the long-standing Nigeria–China relationship, describing it as pivotal to both nations’ economic growth. He stressed the need for strengthened collaboration in marine resource management, port infrastructure, and capacity building, while pointing to Nigeria’s vast coastline and rich maritime resources as untapped opportunities.

“The marine and blue economy sector is a frontier for wealth creation, job opportunities, and sustainable development if properly harnessed,” the minister said. “Nigeria is ready to adopt China’s successful marine development model to unlock investments in shipping, fisheries, renewable ocean energy, marine tourism, and logistics.”

The minister also highlighted Nigeria’s determination to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, which undermines food and economic security, while stressing the country’s readiness to expand aquaculture exports.

Ambassador Yu Dunhai reaffirmed China’s readiness to support Nigeria in realizing its maritime potential. He recalled President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to China in 2024, which deepened bilateral ties in infrastructure, trade, and industrial growth.

He cited the Lekki Deep Seaport—built by China Harbour Engineering Company—as a flagship project, calling it a game-changer for West African trade. The seaport, he said, is already boosting Nigeria’s cargo handling capacity, creating jobs, and positioning Lagos as a regional maritime hub.

Dunhai further disclosed that negotiations were underway to begin the export of Nigerian aquaculture products to China, supported by a zero-tariff policy for Nigerian seafood imports. He described the move as a testament to China’s commitment to deepening economic ties and opening new markets for Nigerian producers.

“With this collaboration, Nigeria’s marine economy will not only secure food supply but also generate billions in trade revenue while cementing its role in the global blue economy,” the ambassador noted.

The engagement signals a fresh chapter in Nigeria–China cooperation, with marine and blue economy partnerships now joining energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing as pillars of bilateral relations.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.