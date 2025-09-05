“Nigeria Business Confidence Index Rises to 107.3 in August 2025”

Lagos, September 2025 – The latest Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) report for August 2025, released jointly by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Stanbic IBTC, shows a cautious yet notable improvement in business sentiment across the Nigerian economy. The report, which draws on comprehensive survey responses from business managers operating in diverse sectors, provides an in-depth qualitative assessment of current economic performance and the expectations of the private sector regarding short-term business activity.

According to the report, the Current Business Performance Index (CBPI) for August 2025 stood at 107.3 points, representing an increase of 1.9 index points compared with July 2025. While the rise is modest, it signals a gradual improvement in the confidence levels of businesses, reflecting a delicate balance between optimism for growth and the reality of persistent operational and macroeconomic challenges.

Financing Remains the Top Constraint

For the second consecutive month, limited access to financing emerged as the most significant constraint on business expansion. Many firms across sectors reported continued difficulty in securing loans and credit facilities, which has slowed investment in new projects, hindered capital expenditures, and constrained overall operational growth. Analysts note that unless this financing gap is addressed, businesses may struggle to scale and achieve their projected growth objectives.

Other notable constraints highlighted by the survey include:

• Unclear and inconsistent economic policies, which create uncertainty in business planning and long-term investment decisions. Companies cited regulatory ambiguities and policy reversals as factors limiting strategic investments.

• Inadequate power supply, which remains a pressing challenge, raising operational costs and reducing productivity for many manufacturing and service-oriented enterprises.

• High commercial lease and property rental costs, which continue to weigh heavily on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), limiting their capacity to expand physical operations.

•.Insecurity, particularly in northern regions, which has disrupted supply chains, workforce mobility, and overall business operations.

Sectoral Insights and Broader Implications

The BCM findings reflect a private sector that is cautiously optimistic but continues to navigate structural bottlenecks that hinder more robust growth. While there is a visible improvement in current business performance compared with July, companies emphasized the urgent need for policy clarity, access to affordable financing, and reliable infrastructure, especially in electricity and transportation, to sustain growth momentum.

The survey also highlights the uneven recovery across sectors, with industries more sensitive to credit availability and power supply—such as manufacturing, trade, and export-oriented businesses—continuing to experience heightened operational pressures. Analysts point out that targeted interventions in these critical areas could substantially enhance the confidence and investment appetite of private sector operators.

Outlook and Policy Recommendations

Looking ahead, experts suggest that the modest improvement in business confidence could serve as a foundation for increased investment activity in the coming months, provided that government authorities address key structural and regulatory challenges. Policymakers are urged to prioritize reforms that enhance access to finance, clarify economic policies, and improve security and infrastructure, as these factors are pivotal for creating an enabling environment for sustainable growth.

The NESG-Stanbic IBTC BCM continues to serve as a crucial barometer for both policymakers and investors, offering insight into the pulse of Nigeria’s private sector. Its findings underscore the delicate interplay between cautious optimism and persistent challenges, highlighting the work that remains to be done to create a business environment conducive to sustained economic development and inclusive growth.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.