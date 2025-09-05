Nigeria and China Forge Partnership on Humanitarian Affairs, Poverty Reduction

• Abuja, September 4, 2025 | By Naija247news Staff

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China have agreed to deepen collaboration in the areas of humanitarian assistance and poverty reduction, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations that could reshape Nigeria’s social development landscape.

The partnership was discussed on Thursday, September 4, 2025, during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Yu Dunhai, to the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, in Abuja.

Nigeria Seeks Durable Solutions to Humanitarian Challenges

Dr. Sununu welcomed the initiative, acknowledging China’s global reputation for lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. He outlined Nigeria’s pressing humanitarian challenges, which include:

• Acute child malnutrition

• Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees

• Climate change impacts

• Weak humanitarian response capacity

The minister said Nigeria is eager to learn from China’s experiences and identified priority areas of collaboration such as:

• Durable solutions for displacement crises

• Skill-to-wealth training programs

• Capacity building for frontline humanitarian workers

• Prompt response systems for vulnerable populations

“Nigeria’s humanitarian landscape is complex, but through targeted partnerships and capacity building, we can begin to deliver long-term solutions to the most vulnerable,” Dr. Sununu said.

China Offers Experience in Poverty Eradication

Ambassador Yu Dunhai emphasized the shared demographic challenges between both countries, noting China’s population of 1.4 billion and its own past struggles with hunger and poverty.

He highlighted China’s decade-long achievement of lifting millions out of poverty, attributing success to investment in food security, agriculture, industrialisation, education, security, and stable governance.

“Nigeria and China have a lot in common. We are ready to share our lessons and experiences. Addressing poverty requires comprehensive, multi-sector investment,” Yu said.

The Ambassador assured that the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria will actively support the Ministry’s programs to achieve shared humanitarian and developmental goals.

Institutional Support for Collaboration

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, expressed appreciation to the Chinese envoy for the partnership commitment, particularly in capacity training for ministry staff and the strengthening of humanitarian response systems.

Strategic Implications

This collaboration signals an expansion of Nigeria–China ties beyond infrastructure and trade into social and humanitarian development, potentially positioning Nigeria to adopt China’s poverty reduction model in tackling its own challenges of displacement, malnutrition, and economic vulnerability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.