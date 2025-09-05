Menu
Nigeria Advances Indigenous Drone Manufacturing, Boosts Security and Technology Sector

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Nigeria is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in locally manufactured drones, marking a major shift toward self-reliance in defense technology and homegrown innovation across Africa.

Several Nigerian companies are producing advanced drones for military, security, and surveillance applications, reducing the country’s dependence on foreign imports while enhancing operational capabilities.

Key Players Driving Nigeria’s Drone Revolution

Terra Industries
Abuja-based Terra Industries, Africa’s largest drone factory, can produce up to 10,000 drones annually. Their drones are used for security, infrastructure monitoring, and surveillance. In June 2025, Terra won a $1.2 million contract to provide drone security services for two hydropower plants, beating out an Israeli competitor.

Briech UAS
In partnership with the Nigerian military, Briech UAS has unveiled advanced domestically produced drones, missiles, and bombs. Their innovations are strengthening the Nigerian Armed Forces’ operational readiness.

Elites Group
Elites Group introduced the Galma UAV, designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, highlighting Nigeria’s growing capabilities in defense technology.

Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT)
AFIT developed the Tsaigumi UAV, one of Nigeria’s first indigenously produced drones, used for aerial surveillance and reconnaissance.

Government Support and Industry Growth

The Nigerian government is actively supporting the drone manufacturing sector through initiatives involving the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). These efforts aim to foster innovation, streamline regulations, and create opportunities for homegrown drone technologies.

Strategic Implications for Africa

Nigeria’s local drone manufacturing strengthens national security, creates jobs, and boosts technological innovation. The country is setting a benchmark for self-reliance in defense technology across the continent, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and positioning itself as a hub for African drone development.

For a closer look at Nigeria’s drone capabilities, watch:
Nigerian Firm Produces Drones To Support Fight Against Insecurity

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

