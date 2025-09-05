“NGX Listings Could Unlock Nigeria’s $2B Drone Industry, Reducing $1.5B Arms Dependence”

Naija247news – Lagos, September 5, 2025 – In the face of escalating security challenges, notably the Boko Haram insurgency and other regional threats, Nigeria has significantly increased its defense spending. Between 2016 and 2022, the country allocated over $19.9 billion to security, with a notable jump from $2.4 billion in 2020 to $4.5 billion in 2021, reflecting the government’s determination to curb rising insecurity. Despite these investments, Nigeria remains the largest arms importer in sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the vulnerabilities of relying on foreign suppliers for military hardware.

This dependency exposed systemic risks: delivery delays, high recurring costs, and the lack of tailored equipment suitable for Nigeria’s unique operational environment. In response, the country is undergoing a strategic transformation through indigenous drone manufacturing, aiming to reduce reliance on imports, strengthen national security, and harness a burgeoning African drone market projected to reach $2 billion by 2025.

Indigenous Drone Manufacturers: Pioneers of a New Era

Several Nigerian companies have emerged as leaders in this rapidly growing sector:

Terra Industries

Located in Abuja, Terra Industries operates Africa’s largest drone factory, producing up to 10,000 drones annually. The company’s products span security surveillance, industrial monitoring, and infrastructure inspection. In June 2025, Terra secured a $1.2 million contract to provide drone-based security services for two hydropower plants, surpassing bids from international competitors. This contract underscores the growing confidence in Nigerian-made drones.

Briech UAS

Briech UAS, based in Kuje, Abuja, specializes in advanced unmanned aerial systems, including drones, missiles, and bombs. The firm collaborates closely with the Nigerian military, enhancing operational capacity and responsiveness. Its integration of indigenous technology reduces dependency on foreign arms and equips security forces with mission-specific solutions.

Elites Group

Elites Group recently introduced the Galma UAV, a domestically produced drone designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions. The Galma UAV highlights Nigeria’s growing ecosystem in defense technology and its potential to rival international drone manufacturers in Africa.

Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT)

AFIT developed the Tsaigumi UAV, among Nigeria’s first indigenously produced drones, primarily for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. AFIT’s innovation demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting homegrown technology and military self-reliance.

Economic Implications and Market Potential

The African drone market is expected to grow to $2 billion by 2025, driven by demand in agriculture, logistics, industrial monitoring, and security. Nigeria’s indigenous drone sector offers strategic investment opportunities for domestic and continental investors. These include:

• Joint ventures and partnerships with Nigerian firms to scale production.

• Technology transfer agreements to accelerate innovation.

• Expansion of production capacity to meet continental demand.

Government support has been pivotal. Agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are actively working with private companies to streamline regulations and promote innovation.

According to industry projections, the drone sector is expected to create over 200,000 jobs across Africa by 2030, with Nigeria positioned to capture a significant share of this employment growth. Beyond job creation, indigenous drones provide affordable and adaptable solutions for the nation’s defense and industrial needs.

Financial Analysts and Stock Market Opportunities

Financial analysts stress that listing indigenous drone companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) could unlock capital for expansion and technological advancement. Public listings would:

• Enhance Capital Access: Companies could tap into the capital markets to fund R&D and scale operations.

• Boost Investor Confidence: Regulatory oversight and transparency of listed companies attract domestic and foreign investors.

• Promote Industry Growth: Increased capital influx can lead to new product development and expand Nigeria’s drone manufacturing footprint in Africa.

Currently, Drone Destination Ltd is the only drone-related company listed on the NGX, trading under the symbol DROE. Expanding listings could stimulate competition, innovation, and economic growth, while positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for drone technology.

Financial analyst Chijioke Okafor commented, “Investors are beginning to recognize the dual opportunity in Nigeria’s drone sector—profit potential and strategic relevance. Public listings can scale production and create liquidity for investors, turning a security necessity into a thriving market.”

Security Experts’ Perspectives

Security experts underscore the strategic significance of indigenous drone manufacturing in enhancing national defense. Dr. Bright Echefu, a renowned security analyst, emphasized, “Nigeria now produces military-grade drones, bombs, and surveillance equipment locally. This reduces dependency on foreign suppliers and enhances our ability to respond swiftly to security threats.”

Experts highlight the role of drones in modern warfare, including:

• Real-time reconnaissance for counterinsurgency operations.

• Targeted intelligence gathering to optimize resource deployment.

• Monitoring borders and critical infrastructure efficiently and cost-effectively.

Colonel Emeka Nwosu (ret.), a defense technology consultant, added, “Homegrown drone production allows us to customize systems to Nigeria’s operational environment, unlike imported alternatives. It’s not just cost-efficient—it’s strategically indispensable.”

⸻

Challenges and the Path Forward

Despite the progress, Nigeria’s drone sector faces several challenges:

Capital Scarcity

Limited access to funding constrains the ability of companies to scale operations and invest in research and development.

Bureaucratic Delays

Administrative and regulatory hurdles can impede timely deployment of drone technology and the establishment of necessary infrastructure.

Regulatory Frameworks

While agencies like the NCAA and NAMA are working to streamline policies, comprehensive legislation that addresses drone operations’ safety, licensing, and airspace integration is still needed.

Addressing these issues requires coordinated efforts among government, financial institutions, and private sector stakeholders. Clear regulations, investment incentives, and access to capital are essential to maximize Nigeria’s indigenous drone industry potential.

⸻

Investor Sentiment and Continental Implications

Investor sentiment in Nigeria and across Africa is increasingly bullish. Analysts predict that companies like Terra Industries and Briech UAS could capture a significant share of Africa’s drone market by 2030, supplying everything from agricultural monitoring drones in Kenya and South Africa to security drones for West African nations combating insurgency.

Economic consultant Amina Bello said, “Investors are looking for scalable technology solutions. Nigerian drone manufacturers have the advantage of government backing and a continental market that is hungry for reliable, affordable UAV technology.”

⸻

Strategic Takeaways

Nigeria’s drone industry represents a multi-faceted opportunity:

1. National Security: Indigenous drones enhance surveillance, border control, and counterinsurgency operations.

2. Economic Growth: Local production reduces import dependency and stimulates high-tech job creation.

3. Investment Potential: NGX listings and partnerships offer attractive returns to domestic and continental investors.

4. Technological Leadership: Nigeria positions itself as a continental hub for drone innovation, setting a benchmark for African self-reliance.

⸻

Conclusion

Nigeria’s strategic pivot from foreign arms dependency to indigenous drone manufacturing exemplifies a bold approach to national security and economic resilience. By fostering local innovation, collaborating with the financial sector, and integrating technology with defense strategy, Nigeria is not only safeguarding its borders but also creating investment opportunities worth billions of dollars.

Listing drone companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange can accelerate growth, attract investors, and cement Nigeria’s position as Africa’s drone technology leader. With government support, private sector innovation, and continental market potential, Nigeria’s drone industry is poised for unprecedented growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.