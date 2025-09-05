NERC: Over 691,000 Electricity Consumers in South-East Remain Unmetered Under EEDC

Awka, Sept. 4, 2025 — The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that nearly half of electricity customers in the South-East region remain unmetered under the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), fueling widespread complaints over estimated billing.

Speaking at a three-day Town Hall and Complaint Resolution Forum in Awka on Thursday, Mr. Chinedu Anyigor, Senior Manager at NERC, revealed that as of June 2025, EEDC had metered only 704,801 customers out of its total customer base of 1,369,440, leaving 691,639 still unmetered.

Anyigor noted that the persistent metering gap remains one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s power sector, affecting both customers and distribution companies.

“While many customers face unfair billing without meters, distribution companies also suffer losses from unmetered consumption. The Federal Government approved the National Mass Metering Programme to ensure balance and fairness,” he said, urging residents uncomfortable with estimated billing to enroll in the programme.

Also addressing the forum, Hajia Aisha Mahmud, Commissioner for Stakeholder Management at NERC, stressed that the regulator is committed to protecting consumer rights and holding power companies accountable.

“Customers have the right to safe, reliable electricity supply and functioning meters. It is not their responsibility to pay for replacing faulty cables, poles, or transformers. Such costs should never be passed to consumers,” she said through her representative, Dr. Babatunde Zubairu.

She urged residents to report illegal practices, while also calling on EEDC to improve transparency and regular engagement with customers.

Representing the EEDC Managing Director, Mr. Vincent Ekwekwu, Chief Information Officer Mr. Idika Okechukwu admitted to operational challenges but assured customers of the company’s commitment to resolving them.

“We are here to listen to customers, resolve their concerns, and improve on areas where service delivery has fallen short,” he said, adding that billing, metering, and complaints teams were on ground to provide immediate support.

In his contribution, Mr. Aliyu Tukur, Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), emphasized the importance of safety and proper certification of electrical installations. He cautioned consumers to ensure their meters and installations are properly tested and certified before use.

The forum, which brought together electricity consumers, regulators, and service providers, aimed to build trust, resolve disputes, and address the long-standing concerns over metering and billing in Nigeria’s South-East.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.