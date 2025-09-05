MTN Nigeria to Invest N1 Trillion in 2025 to Boost Network Quality and Service Expansion – Karl Toriola

Lagos, Sept. 4, 2025 (Naija247news) – MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telecommunications operator, has announced a landmark investment plan of ₦1 trillion for 2025, with the goal of strengthening its network infrastructure, improving service quality, and expanding capacity nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, disclosed the plan in Lagos on Thursday, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to customer satisfaction despite persistent macroeconomic challenges that impacted the telecoms industry in 2024.

Toriola explained that the huge capital expenditure will be directed towards modernising MTN’s infrastructure, accelerating 5G rollout, expanding fibre optic capacity, and ensuring wider coverage, particularly in underserved areas.

“In 2025, we are investing about a trillion naira in capital expenditure to improve quality of service,” Toriola said. “We outspent our competitor nine to one on capacity and quality, and over time, customers naturally migrate more of their spend to the better provider.”

He stressed that MTN’s network monitoring is carried out daily using independent benchmarks, such as crowdsourced speed tests and third-party quality-of-service reports, which consistently show gradual improvement in data speeds and voice reliability across several states.

Despite Nigeria’s economic headwinds in 2024—including inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility, and reduced consumer purchasing power—Toriola emphasised that MTN remains committed to sustaining investments that align with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda.

He further noted that the telecom giant is also focused on supporting Nigeria’s digital economy vision, which prioritises connectivity, fintech integration, and innovation-driven services.

The latest development underscores the intensifying competition in the telecoms sector, where operators are under pressure to balance profitability with service quality amid rising infrastructure and energy costs.

Industry analysts say MTN’s ₦1 trillion commitment will not only boost user experience but also strengthen Nigeria’s digital backbone, positioning the company as a dominant player in the 5G race while attracting foreign investor confidence.

The announcement also comes as MTN continues to champion national causes, with Toriola recently urging Nigerians to rally behind the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), demonstrating the company’s dual focus on business growth and socio-cultural impact.

With this record-breaking capital expenditure, MTN Nigeria is setting the pace for the industry, reinforcing its strategy to remain the preferred telecom provider in Africa’s largest economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.