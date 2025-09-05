MTN Denies Active Talks on Telkom Takeover, Eyes Fibre Partnerships in South Africa

Naija247news – Johannesburg, Sept. 5, 2025 – Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN Group (MTNJ.J), has dismissed reports that it is actively reviving talks to acquire smaller South African rival Telkom (TKGJ.J), despite renewed speculation over consolidation in the country’s telecoms market.

Group Chief Executive Ralph Mupita told reporters on Friday that no discussions are currently underway, either internally or with advisers, to pursue a Telkom buyout. His comments came after a Bloomberg report suggested that MTN was weighing a return to takeover talks with Telkom, which owns South Africa’s largest fibre network assets.

“There are no talks with advisers between ourselves and Telkom. We did discuss this at some time in the past, but there are no active discussions,” Mupita clarified, while noting that future talks could not be ruled out.

Market Reaction and Past Breakdown

Telkom’s shares surged 13% on Thursday following the speculation but closed 8% lower on Friday after MTN’s denial. This follows the collapse of early-stage buyout talks in 2022, when MTN and Telkom failed to reach an agreement.

Push for Industry Consolidation

Mupita has long argued that the South African telecoms sector, like Europe’s, needs consolidation from four mobile operators down to about two. He noted that profit pools remain limited, with margins squeezed for second- and third-ranked players.

“We see that in the margins that are being generated, particularly by the number two and number three players,” he said.

Fibre Ambitions Without Heavy Capital Build

While MTN is eager to strengthen its presence in the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) market, Mupita said the company will not embark on costly fibre rollouts similar to Telkom’s past investments.

“The build is completely off the table. South Africa has built enough fibre, and it would be a poor allocation of capital to say we’re going to build fibre on our own,” he explained.

“So on fibre-to-the-home, it’s going to be partnering or it’s going to be an acquisition at the right price at the right time.”

Nigeria and African Growth Strategy

Analysts note that MTN’s cautious stance in South Africa contrasts with its aggressive expansion in Nigeria and other African markets, where demand for mobile data, digital banking, and mobile money continues to surge. South Africa, by contrast, has seen sluggish growth, high competition, and regulatory hurdles.

The debate over whether MTN will eventually circle back to Telkom reflects broader industry expectations that South African telecoms consolidation is inevitable, even if not imminent.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.