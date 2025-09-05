Lagos Raises Alarm Over Looming Environmental Collapse of Lagoon

• 10,625 cubic metres dredged daily, commissioner warns against illegal activities

Lagos | September 5, 2025 – The Lagos State Government has sounded a dire warning on the looming environmental collapse of the Lagos Lagoon, describing the situation as an urgent ecological and social crisis that threatens the state’s economy, coastal communities, and future generations.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, ahead of the Maiden Lagos State Waterfront Summit scheduled for September 11 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, said the lagoon is under unprecedented pressure from illegal dredging, unchecked industrial waste, and coastal erosion.

“Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos Experience”

The summit, themed “Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos Experience”, will convene over 500 experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from Nigeria and abroad to develop sustainable, science-driven solutions for lagoon and waterfront management.

Bush-Alebiosu revealed that coastal erosion has already displaced families in communities like Idotun Village in Ibeju-Lekki, wiping out livelihoods and threatening infrastructure. He added that the challenge mirrors crises in other West African coastal towns, such as Keta in Ghana, highlighting the regional and global implications of environmental mismanagement.

“The Lagos Lagoon is under intense pressure from both human-driven and climate-related factors. Without urgent and coordinated intervention, this vital ecosystem and the communities it supports may be lost forever,” the commissioner warned.

Illegal Dredging and Pollution at Critical Levels

According to Lagos State data, an estimated 10,625 cubic metres of sand are dredged daily, much of it illegally. This scale of activity, Alebiosu noted, destabilises aquatic ecosystems, accelerates erosion, and endangers waterfront settlements.

The lagoon, once a vibrant ecosystem, now receives over 10,000 cubic metres of industrial effluents daily, largely from oil, textile, and manufacturing industries. Tests show these discharges contain toxic heavy metals including mercury, cadmium, lead, and nickel — all of which pose long-term risks to human health and biodiversity.

Global Partnerships for Local Solutions

To combat these threats, Lagos has partnered with the Netherlands, a global leader in coastal and water management, to explore innovative engineering and ecological restoration strategies. In addition, the Ministry is conducting a comprehensive bathymetric and hydrographic survey to map heavily impacted dredging zones, with Ibeshe already flagged as critically over-exploited.

Economic and Social Opportunities

Despite the dire situation, the commissioner stressed that the lagoon also represents a vast opportunity if properly managed. It could serve as a hub for water transportation, tourism, fisheries, and trade, driving economic growth and job creation.

Call to Action

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, reinforced the state government’s commitment to urgent interventions against illegal dredging while ensuring multi-sector collaboration to prevent the lagoon’s collapse.

Bush-Alebiosu concluded:

“The lagoon is not just a body of water; it is our heritage, our economy, and our future. This summit is a call to action for Lagosians, experts, and global partners to work together in protecting it before it is too late.”

