Kim Kardashian Sparks Debate: “I Don’t Believe in Homework”

Los Angeles | September 5, 2025 – Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has ignited fresh debate on one of the most divisive topics in education: homework.

During an appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream on YouTube earlier this week, Kardashian — who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — said she doesn’t support the idea of children bringing schoolwork home.

“Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also — they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for school,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian’s Perspective as a Mother

The SKIMS founder is mother to North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6). While her children are still in primary and lower secondary school, Kardashian’s stance reflects growing concerns among parents globally about the impact of homework on childhood wellbeing, family life, and mental health.

Her comments quickly resonated with many parents online who say they, too, feel overwhelmed by the constant stream of assignments, apps, and online platforms schools require.

Research Backs Growing Skepticism

Studies have long questioned homework’s effectiveness. The Times Education Commission (2021) found that:

• 70% of teachers believed there was too much homework in the UK.

• Only 20% considered it essential for learning.

• Many flagged negative effects on family life and student wellbeing.

In fact, in the UK, homework is not compulsory by law. Since former Education Secretary Michael Gove scrapped formal guidelines in 2012, schools have set their own policies, with some introducing homework as early as age four.

The Bigger Picture: Wealth, Tutors, and Privilege

Critics note that Kardashian, a billionaire, has the means to hire private tutors for her children as academic demands increase. Her daughter North, now entering secondary school, is likely to face heavier coursework in coming years.

Still, Kardashian’s stance has reignited a broader global conversation on education reform — whether schools should focus on maximizing learning within class hours rather than outsourcing responsibility to families.

The Homework Divide

For some parents, a relaxed approach works, especially with motivated children. But for others, particularly in exam years, homework and revision remain crucial. As one UK parent admitted after her son’s GCSEs: “He did the bare minimum for years, but with last-minute tutoring and revision, he still managed top grades.”

This duality reflects the ongoing divide: while homework may help prepare students for high-stakes testing, many families argue the emotional and social costs outweigh the benefits.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.