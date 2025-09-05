Prominent Nollywood actor and political strategist Kenneth Okonkwo has boldly claimed that the one‑term presidential pledge adopted by the Labour Party’s Peter Obi was his brainchild, conceived to enhance the party’s appeal in northern Nigeria.

Naija247News gathered that Okonkwo recently addressed a closed‑door meeting of senior Labour Party officials where he asserted authorship of the one‑term strategy. According to Naija247News, he stated that the pledge was strategically designed to counter skepticism about party longevity and reassure voters in the North of Obi’s commitment to national unity beyond personal ambition.

Furthermore, Naija247News understands that sources close to the party leadership confirmed the meeting took place, though some remain divided over whether credit should be assigned to Okonkwo exclusively or seen as a collaborative effort by the campaign team.

Okonkwo reportedly made his case by arguing that the one‑term promise provided a tangible guarantee to disarm northern wariness, positioning Obi as a leader with integrity and democratic-minded self‑restraint. Naija247News reports that he emphasized how this policy pivot was vital in overturning voter apathy in key northern states.

Political analysts reacting to Okonkwo’s claim say the statement could alter perceptions of the campaign’s creative origins. Naija247News gathered that some strategists praised the move as inspired, while critics warned the claim could spur internal friction within the campaign apparatus.

In addition, Naija247News understands that Labour Party operatives in the North have begun referencing the pledge more prominently in campaign materials, illustrating its growing influence on messaging.

According to Naija247News, an insider familiar with the campaign dynamics revealed that the pledge was first floated informally within social media channels, and formal adoption followed after Okonkwo presented data suggesting a potential northern vote swing of as much as 10 percent owing to its introduction.

As the 2025 general election looms, the implications of Okonkwo’s claim are twofold: it may boost his political profile as a strategist and prompt closer public scrutiny of Labour Party’s campaign narrative. Naija247News reports that party leadership has yet to formally comment on whether Okonkwo’s account will be officially acknowledged.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.