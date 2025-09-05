Joe Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery Amid Ongoing Health Concerns

By Naija247news International Desk

Washington D.C. | September 4, 2025 – Former U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully undergone surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin and is recovering well, according to a report by NBC News on Thursday, citing a spokesperson.

The procedure, known as Mohs surgery, is widely used to treat common types of skin cancer, particularly basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas.

Biden’s Cancer History

This development comes just months after Biden, 82, revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, described by his doctors as aggressive but hormone-sensitive, meaning it is responsive to treatment.

Biden has a documented history of skin-related health issues. In 2023, while serving as president, he underwent removal of a basal cell carcinoma lesion during a routine physical examination.

Political and Public Scrutiny

Biden’s health has been a matter of intense public interest throughout his political career, particularly during his presidency. His physical stamina and mental acuity became central issues in the 2024 election cycle.

After a shaky debate performance against Donald Trump, Biden abruptly ended his re-election campaign in July 2024, triggering widespread debate within the Democratic Party about leadership and succession.

Biden Since Leaving Office

Since stepping down, Biden has largely maintained a low profile, making limited public appearances. In April 2025, he resurfaced briefly to deliver a speech defending the Social Security Administration against proposed spending cuts by the Trump administration.

Biden, who was the oldest person ever elected U.S. president at age 78 in 2020, held that record until it was surpassed in 2024, when Donald Trump, then 79, returned to power.

Looking Ahead

While his recent surgery was described as routine, it adds to the growing list of health challenges faced by Biden in recent years. His office has not issued an official statement beyond confirming the successful procedure.

Observers note that Biden’s health developments remain significant not only for his personal well-being but also for the historical context of U.S. leadership and aging presidents.

