Arts & Entertainment

Inside Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Wedding: Photos, Guests, and Highlights

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Iceland, September 5, 2025 – More exclusive photos from the wedding of singer Mr Eazi and billionaire daughter and actress Temi Otedola have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of their private Iceland celebration.

The couple exchanged vows on August 8 at Hallgrimskirkja Church, one of Iceland’s most iconic landmarks known for its striking architecture and panoramic city views. The ceremony was intimate, with close friends, family, and a select group of high-profile guests in attendance.

Among the notable attendees were Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, celebrated comedian Broda Shaggi, and several other influential figures from the entertainment and business worlds.

The wedding reportedly combined elegance with personal touches, reflecting the couple’s style and love story. While the ceremony remained private, the shared photos showcase stunning moments, from the scenic church backdrop to heartfelt exchanges between the newlyweds and their guests.

Fans and followers have since taken to social media to celebrate the union, praising the couple’s romance and the luxurious yet intimate Iceland wedding setting.

More photos from the ceremony continue to circulate online, offering glimpses of the wedding décor, guest interactions, and the joyous atmosphere surrounding Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s special day.

More photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Trump Threatens EU Tariffs After €2.95 Billion Google Fine, Vows to Protect U.S. Tech
Abia State Sacks Six Justice Ministry Officers Over Payroll Fraud
