Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

INEC Receives 171 Letters of Intent for Political Party Registration

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a total of 171 letters of intent from various associations seeking to register as political parties in Nigeria.

A Growing Interest in Politics

The number of letters of intent received by INEC is a clear indication of the growing interest in politics among Nigerians. The associations that have submitted letters of intent are expected to meet specific requirements, including having a functional national headquarters in Abuja, demonstrating presence in at least 24 states, and evidence of democratic internal structures and leadership.

Registration Process

INEC has clarified that receiving a letter of intent is just the first step in the registration process. The Commission will scrutinize each application to ensure that it meets the necessary requirements. The registration process is expected to be thorough and transparent, with INEC treating all applications fairly and in accordance with the law.

The large number of letters of intent received by INEC is a testament to the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country moves forward, it will be interesting to see which associations will successfully register as political parties and make a meaningful impact on the nation’s politics. INEC’s commitment to transparency and fairness will be crucial in ensuring that the registration process is credible and effective.

Associations Seeking Registration

Some of the associations that have submitted letters of intent include:

– Obidient Peoples Party (OPP)

– Pink Political Party

– Zuma Reform (ZR)

– Progressive Obedients Party (POP)

– Key of Freedom Party (KFP)

– Absolute Congress (ABC)

– All Grassroots Party (AGP)

– United Social Democrats (USDP)

Next Steps

INEC has assured Nigerians that it will treat all applications fairly and in accordance with the law. The Commission will assess each application based on its legal and procedural requirements before granting or denying registration. The associations seeking registration are expected to remain patient as INEC finalizes the process .

(www.naija247news.com)

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Osun Must Not Be a Political Battleground – Adeleke
Next article
Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Chad's national team pulled off a...

Osun Must Not Be a Political Battleground – Adeleke

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has...

Traitors and Liars Dominate Nigerian Politics – Jonathan

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Former President Goodluck Jonathan has launched...

APC Chairmen Stand Firm Behind Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Chad Stun Ghana with Last-Minute Equalizer in 2026 WCQ

Sports 0
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Chad's national team pulled off a...

Osun Must Not Be a Political Battleground – Adeleke

Politics & Governance 0
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has...

Traitors and Liars Dominate Nigerian Politics – Jonathan

Politics & Governance 0
5, September 2025/Naija 247news Former President Goodluck Jonathan has launched...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria