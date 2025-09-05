INEC Confirms Nigerians Can Register for NIN and Voter Cards at Same Centres

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a major step toward harmonising Nigeria’s biometric identity systems, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that citizens will soon be able to register for both their National Identification Number (NIN) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the same centres across the country.

The development follows a new collaboration between INEC and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), which is expected to streamline registration processes, reduce duplication of efforts, and strengthen Nigeria’s electoral integrity.

Speaking on Wednesday during a visit by NIMC’s management team to INEC headquarters in Abuja, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the initiative reflects the Commission’s commitment to synergising with other national institutions to strengthen democratic governance.

“Citizens will therefore have the opportunity to register as voters while simultaneously registering for the NIN,” Yakubu said. “We welcome this partnership with NIMC, which is in keeping with our resolve to build a robust electoral system supported by strong identity verification.”

📊 Details of the Collaboration

Under the arrangement, NIMC officials will be deployed to continuous voter registration (CVR) centres nationwide, where they will work alongside INEC staff to capture biometric and demographic data. This will allow for greater harmonisation of Nigeria’s two largest identity databases.

Yakubu noted that the partnership builds on a successful pilot project in Anambra State during the July 2025 continuous voter registration exercise, where NIMC teams were integrated into the process. The initiative is now set for nationwide rollout.

The INEC chairman further suggested that with time, a harmonised identity system could even allow Nigerians to vote from anywhere in the country, eliminating the restrictions that currently tie voters to polling units where they first registered.

⚠️ Why It Matters

Nigeria has long faced challenges with fragmented identity systems, with multiple agencies collecting separate biometric data. Analysts say harmonisation between INEC and NIMC will not only improve electoral transparency but also reduce costs associated with duplicative identity collection.

“Since the ultimate goal is to enrol every citizen with NIMC, we look forward to the day when your database will serve as the single source of truth for citizenship identification in Nigeria,” Yakubu said.

INEC disclosed that NIMC will, in due course, release the list of CVR centres where its staff will be deployed, as well as detailed procedures for Nigerians wishing to register for their NINs while updating or obtaining voter cards.

The move comes at a critical time, as Nigeria prepares for upcoming electoral cycles, with debates intensifying over how to increase voter participation, eliminate double registration, and enhance the credibility of the polls.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.