AnalysisOil & Gas

India Skips U.S. Crude, Turns to Nigerian and UAE Supply in $200m Deal

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE — India’s biggest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has shifted its crude sourcing strategy, opting out of U.S. oil in its latest tender and securing Nigerian and Middle Eastern grades instead, trade sources revealed on Friday.

The IOC purchased 2 million barrels of West African crude and 1 million barrels of Middle Eastern oil, including Nigeria’s Agbami and Usan grades from TotalEnergies, and Abu Dhabi’s Das crude from Shell. The Nigerian cargoes were secured on a free-on-board basis, while the Das crude was arranged on a delivered basis, expected to land at Indian ports between late October and early November.

This move marks a significant departure from the refiner’s previous tender, where it bought 5 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude. The shift highlights IOC’s sensitivity to price dynamics and geopolitics, as U.S. crude currently carries higher landed costs despite a relatively narrow Brent-WTI spread.

Analysts say Nigerian grades remain attractive due to their light, sweet qualities, which fit well into India’s refining system, while also providing price competitiveness compared to U.S. and Russian barrels.

The development comes amid strained U.S.-India trade relations. Washington recently doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. Indian refiners briefly paused Russian Urals purchases in August after criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump but resumed when price discounts widened.

IOC, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) have faced stock market pressures as tariff disputes and sourcing shifts weigh on investor sentiment. IOC and BPCL shares dipped 1%, while HPCL lost over 6% in the past month.

For Nigeria, the sale reinforces its position as a critical supplier to Asia’s fastest-growing energy market, offering a boost to oil revenues at a time when OPEC+ output strategies and global price volatility continue to reshape crude flows.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria's oil, gas, and power sectors.

